5 MLB Bold Predictions Today: Bobby Witt Jr.’s 2-hit & 1-steal game; Reds-Giants under 7 runs, and more for April 7, 2025

Today may only have 11 games on the schedule (with some possible rainouts in store due to weather ransacking the East Coast), but there's still a high chance for some incredible and perhaps unprecedented occurrences. Each day represents a chance for something new to happen.

Ad

There are some of the best players in the sport playing today, and they can always do something special. Here are five bold predictions about what the slate of games for April 7 has in store.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB bold predictions for April 7

5) Bobby Witt Jr. gets two hits and a steal

Bobby Witt Jr. gets two hits and a steal (Imagn)

Bobby Witt Jr. is arguably the most well-rounded hitter in baseball. He can hit for contact (winning the AL batting title in 2024) and power, but he's also a capable base-stealer.

Ad

Trending

Today, those two things should be on full display. Witt Jr. has just three steals in nine games and two multi-hit games this year, but the Kansas City Royals star should break out today. He's coming off a three-hit game, so he's rounding into form at last.

4) Aaron Judge hits two home runs

Aaron Judge hits two home runs (Imagn)

Aaron Judge cooled off a bit, but he still has the most home runs and RBIs in baseball. Today, even though Casey Mize comes in with a 0.00 ERA on the season, Judge should continue raking.

Ad

Mize gives up a home run on 14.2% of flyballs in his career, and Judge can be expected to put in a couple of flyballs that should turn into homers. He didn't go deep yesterday, so he might be due.

3) MacKenzie Gore records double-digit strikeouts

MacKenzie Gore records double-digit strikeouts (Imagn)

MacKenzie Gore has 2025's least enviable matchup: the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, he dominated the Philadelphia Phillies and they just beat the Dodgers in a series.

Ad

He has an incredible 40.9% K rate this year, so even if the vaunted Dodgers ding him for a few runs, he should rack up strikeouts to go with it. He has 18 strikeouts this season, so that's been a major part of his repertoire.

2) Reds, Giants don't score seven

The Reds and Giants don't score seven (Imagn)

The Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants have the 25th and 14th-best team batting averages in baseball this year. They haven't exactly had good offensive starts. Especially with Logan Webb and Hunter Greene matching up, don't expect a lot of offense tonight. The game might end with fewer than seven runs combined today, and the line is seven runs.

Ad

1) Logan Gilbert pitches a shutout

Logan Gilbert pitches a shutout (Imagn)

The Houston Astros have been struggling offensively. No Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker in the lineup has hurt, and even Yordan Alvarez is down. The talent is there, but Logan Gilbert is one of the AL's best pitchers. He's off to a fine start, but this could be the game he really dominates and shuts down the defending AL West champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More