There was a lot of shifting in the managerial roles this offseason; some skippers retired from the managerial role, while others took better offers from elsewhere and switched their allegiance for the 2024 MLB season. Some notable names in managerial roles will be on the hot seat in the upcoming season, and this list will include both new and some incumbent managers in the MLB.

List of 5 MLB Managers who could be in the hot seat in 2024

#1 John Schneider (Toronto Blue Jays)

Before the bats let them down in the AL Wild Card Series, the Toronto Blue Jays used their strong defense and pitching to win a postseason position despite their offensive struggles in the previous campaign. The decisions taken by John Schneider during the 2-0 rout in the Wildcard series against the Twins didn't bode well for the manager.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider during a press conference last season

It wouldn't be shocking if the Blue Jays made some changes to the coaching staff. This is provided they did not stay competitive enough in the AL East, especially considering that Don Mattingly is already employed by the team in a new offensive coordinator capacity.

#2: Ron Washington (Los Angeles Angels)

Ron Washington hasn't spent any time attempting to alter the culture at his new ballclub—something that will be necessary given Shohei Ohtani's departure. Because of their lack of success, the Los Angeles Angels have been made fun of inside the MLB over the years.

Angels' official announcement on Twitter

But Washington, the seasoned manager, has made it plain that players will either have to give it their all or risk losing their jobs. He took the Rangers to the World Series in 2010 and therefore he has the necessary experience to take a team to the postseason. All eyes will be on him to turn the tide for the ailing Halos, led by star slugger Mike Trout.

#3: Joe Espada (Houston Astros)

Joe Espada took the managerial of arguably the most successful ballclub in recent times. After the great Dusty Baker decided to call it quits on his managerial career, Espada was promoted by the Stros organization. Houston has consistently won the ALCS and made it to the World Series, with the exception of the 2023 season.

Joe Espada during a regular season game in 2023

Having previously won it all in 2017 and 2022, the Stros have made it to four Fall Classics in the past seven MLB seasons and have gone onto the ALCS for seven consecutive seasons from 2017 to 2023. Espada has to fill big shoes as Houston fights for the silverware every season, and it will be his responsibility to keep the roster competitive in the coming seasons.

#4 Craig Counsell (Chicago Cubs)

Craig Counsell left the Milwaukee Brewers when the management at the Chicago Cubs came calling to offer him the managerial role in Chicago.

The Cubs fell short of making it to the postseason with a fairly decent roster compared to the Milwaukee Brewers, and it was Milwaukee who etched into the last wildcard spot in the National League ahead of the Cubs.

Craig Counsell introduced as the Cubs manager

Now, the relationship between the teams would be more enhanced as Craig will have a lot riding on him to take Chicago to the postseason in 2024, having already lost two aces in Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger.

#5: Dave Roberts (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Dave Roberts is in the hot seat every season since the mighty Dodgers are a squad fill with quality to win it all. The Dodgers won their most recent Fall Classic title in 2020 but have not made it to the World Series for four seasons since then. They lost in the ALDS in two consecutive seasons to the Padres (2022) and the D-Backs (2023).

Dave Roberts during a regular season game in 2023

LA stayed busy throughout the 2023 offseason and signed some mammoth names for next season. They have the best lineup among all the other baseball clubs in the MLB.

The predictions are yet again heavily favoring the Dodgers next season, but the onus will be on Roberts to command his unit well; otherwise, LA management might be forced to ponder some managerial shifts inside the organization.

