5 MLB MVPs who did not make it to the All-Star game

The MLB All-Star rosters have been announced, and there are several notable names that will not be appearing. This article will look at five MLB MVPs who did not make it to the All-Star game in 2022.

#5. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers OF

Christian Yelich during a Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers game.

The 2018 NL MVP and two-time MLB All-Star will not be appearing at Dodger Stadium this year. Yelich has largely struggled for much of 2022, though he has picked things up a bit as of late.

2022 Stats: 1.5 WAR, .248 BA, 8 HR, 31 RBI, .722 OPS

#4. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers OF

Cody Bellinger during a Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Cody Bellinger will be sitting at home for this year's mid-summer classic. Bellinger has struggled for much of the past two seasons and was not selected for the All-Star game this year.

2022 Stats: 1.4 WAR, .208 BA, 11 HR, 31 RBI, .653 OPS

#3. Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox 1B

Jose Abreu rounds the bases during a Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox game.

The Chicago White Sox slugger is yet another former MVP who will not be participating in the All-Star game. Abreu has appeared in three All-Star games over the course of his nine-year career. The White Sox first baseman is having another solid season, but with a handful of first basemen in the American League to choose from, Abreu will not be selected.

2022 Stats: 2.2 WAR, .292 BA, 10 HR, 38 RBI, .839 OPS

#2. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers 1B

Freddie Freeman rounds the bases during a San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game.

The five-time All-Star and 2020 NL MVP will not be appearing in the mid-summer classic in 2022. Freeman is playing his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing his first 12 years with the Atlanta Braves. Overall, Freeman is having a great year at the plate, but Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso, Josh Bell, and CJ Cron are having breakout seasons.

2022 Stats: 2.5 WAR, .297 BA, 10 HR, 50 RBI, .857 OPS

#1. Kris Bryant, Colorado Rockies 3B/OF

Kris Bryant during a Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game.

The former Chicago Cubs MVP is in his first full season with a new team. The four-time All-Star has been sidelined for much of the season due to injury and, therefore, will not be making it to the All-Star game.

2022 Stats: 0.0 WAR, .301 BA, 3 HR, 9 RBI, .818 OPS

These are the five former MLB MVPs that will not be making the All-Star game in 2022.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far