5 MLB players who have improved the most in 2022

We are almost halfway through the MLB season, and we have seen a lot from players all across the league. Some players are rising to superstar talent, others are having breakout seasons, and a few are bouncing back. Nevertheless, we are witnessing some amazing talent in Major League Baseball today.

It is no doubt that the game of baseball is one of the hardest to play at a high level. Consistency is very hard to accomplish in the big leagues, and that is why so many players experience slumps and down years. There are also players who, after years in the MLB, break out with amazing seasons.

Many players in Major League Baseball are experiencing both breakout and vastly improved seasons this year. These players have become key contributors on their teams. Here are the five most improved baseball players in the 2022 season.

#5 Willson Contreras - Chicago Cubs

Willson Contreras is having an outstanding season behind the plate for the Chicago Cubs this year. In 61 games played, Contreras is hitting .264, slugging just shy of .500, and has on OPS of .875. He also has 12 home runs already this MLB season, the most of any catcher. Compare this to last season, where he hit just .237 with a .778 OPS.

Chicago Cubs @Cubs 4th home run of the year for Willson Contreras! https://t.co/vAsgGE9hFU

"4th home run of the year for Willson Contreras!" - Chicago Cubs

Since the Chicago Cubs have been mediocre at best this season, it is a possibility Contreras could get traded. With the season he is having, his value is high. The Cubs will get a lot back for him if they do decide to let him go.

#4 Gleyber Torres - New York Yankees

Since entering the MLB back in 2018, Gleyber Torres has had a roller coaster of a career. He rose onto the scene in 2018, hitting .271 with 24 home runs. Then in 2019, he hit 38 home runs and received MVP votes. Things took a sharp downward turn in 2021, hitting just nine home runs and achieving only a .697 OPS.

However, Torres now looks like he is back to his old self. Currently, Torres already has 13 home runs and is hitting .257 with a .813 OPS. His resurgence has been a major part of the New York Yankees' success this season.

#3 Sandy Alcantara - Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara is currently having a breakout season this year after being in the MLB for six seasons. Last year he went 9-15 with a 3.19 ERA. This year, Alcantara is 7-2 with a 1.72 ERA and 90 strikeouts already on the season.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



19 inches of run. Sandy Alcántara, Painted 99mph Front Door Two Seamer. 🖌️19 inches of run. Sandy Alcántara, Painted 99mph Front Door Two Seamer. 🖌️🎨19 inches of run. https://t.co/cMEdSijpLf

"Sandy Alcántara, Painted 99mph Front Door Two Seamer." - Rob Friedman

He has become one of the league's top pitchers, and will be in the running for the National League Cy Young Award. It will be very interesting to see how his season plays out in Miami.

#2 Joc Pederson - San Francisco Giants

When he entered the MLB, Joc Pederson looked like he would be the next big thing for the LA Dodgers in the mid-2010s. However, his career hit a bump after dissapointing 2020 and 2021 seasons. In 2020, Pederson hit just .190, and in 2021, he hit .230 with 18 home runs.

Pederson has been one of the best hitters this season with the San Francisco Giants. Through 60 games, he is batting .271 with a career high .919 OPS. He also has 16 home runs, which is in the top 10 in the NL. Pederson's bounceback year is one of the key factors for the Giants success this season.

#1 Taylor Ward - Los Angeles Angels

Perhaps the craziest story in the MLB this season is that of Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels. Since entering the league in 2018, he has established himself as a decent role player for the Angels. Last season, Ward played only 65 games, where he hit .250 with a .769 OPS.

Soto ⚾️ @SotoP_23 GET TAYLOR WARD TO THE DAMN ALL-STAR GAME!!! https://t.co/icrhu248Db

GET TAYLOR WARD TO THE DAMN ALL-STAR GAME!!! https://t.co/icrhu248Db

"GET TAYLOR WARD TO THE D**N ALL-STAR GAME!!!" - Soto

Taylor Ward has exploded onto the MLB scene this season, looking almost as good as his teammate Mike Trout. He is currently hitting .310 with a .978 OPS in 48 games played. These numbers are among the best in the MLB, and he has been a huge help for the Angels this year.

