5 MLB players who could make their first All-Star appearance in 2022

The MLB season is over a month in and many are already wondering who will make the All-Star game. While there are a number of players who could potentially make their first appearance, this article will look at five players we think will make the cut.

5 MLB players who could be making their first All-Star appearance

#5 Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays, SS

Minnesota Twins v Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco is in his second season after the 21-year-old shortstop finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting last season. This year Franco is hitting .304 with four home runs and 15 RBIs.

"HE DOES IT ALL. Wander Franco makes a brilliant catch after his 2 homer night!" - @ Bally Sports Sun: Rays

Earlier this season, Franco made one of the greatest defensive plays so far. This season will likely be the first of many for the rising star shortstop.

#4 C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies, 1B

MLB: Washington Nationals v Colorado Rockies

C.J. Cron is in his ninth season in the MLB and has always been a consistent power hitter but has never been able to make an All-Star appearance. So far this season, Cron is well on his way to making his first appearance, batting .297 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs.

#3 J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners SS

Tampa Bay Rays v Seattle Mariners

J.P. Crawford is in his sixth season in the big leagues and appears to be entering the prime of his career for the Mariners. Crawford is batting .333 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. If he keeps these offensive stats up, to go along with his stellar defense, then he will no doubt make an appearance.

#2 Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins, CF

Oakland Athletics v Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton is one of the game's best young players when he is healthy, but throughout his past few seasons, he has failed to play in 100 games. So far this season, Buxton has belted nine home runs and has driven in 17 runs for the Minnesota Twins.

Watch Buxton belt a home run earlier this season.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Byron Buxton is a freak Byron Buxton is a freak https://t.co/meKgtQpQMy

"Byron Buxton is a freak" - @ Talkin' Baseball

If Buxton can stay healthy, he will make his first All-Star game at the age of 28.

#1 Taylor Ward, Los Angeles Angels, OF

MLB Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Angels

Taylor Ward has been one of the more surprising players this season. The Los Angeles Angels outfielder has been a huge reason for the team's success so far. Ward is batting .367 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs from the leadoff spot.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt