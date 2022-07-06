5 MLB rookies who could win MVP in their career

We are now halfway finished with the 2022 MLB season and are starting to get an idea of how players' seasons will end up. While some experienced veterans are having absolutely historic seasons, some rookies are showing true promise for the future of Major League Baseball.

Rookies are important for the game, because the future of baseball rests in their hands. Some of the rookies we see today will eventually become some of the best players in the MLB.

Multiple first-year players are putting up All-Star-caliber seasons and making the game look easy. If they can make the game look simple as a rookie, imagine what they will do in their primes. Here are five rookies in the MLB today who could eventually b MVP during their careers.

#5 Bobby Witt Jr. - Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Angels

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was drafted second overall in the 2019 MLB Draft and is already showing that he can be a great player in the big leagues. The 22-year-old is currently leading all of baseball in triples with five on the season and is a true five-tool player.

"Bobby Witt Jr. leads the @Royals in RBIs and homers with this long ball!" - MLB Pipeline

Witt's versatility and all-around ability is what could make him an elite player in Major League Baseball in just a few seasons' time. If he can keep this up and improve season-to-season, he could definitely be in the MVP conversation in the future.

#4 Joe Ryan - Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan, Colorado Rockies v Minnesota Twins

It is unusual to see a pitcher win an MVP. However, out of all rookie pitchers, Joe Ryan is the most likely to win one in his career. So far this season, he has gone 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA for the Minnesota Twins. The Twins are also leading the American League Central, so he is pitching in some important games.

If Ryan can keep this up throughout his MLB career, we could possibly see him in a future MVP conversation.

#3 Oneil Cruz - Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates v Washington Nationals

Oneil Cruz is a unique player. Standing at 6'7'', Cruz is the tallest shortstop ever to play Major League Baseball. Although he has played in only 15 games so far this season for Pittsburgh, the talent he has showcased has been impressive.

"Oneil Cruz can FLY." - MLB

In the short amount of time we have seen Cruz play for the Pirates, he has already thrown the fastest ball by any shortstop this season (98 mph). He also has one of the fastest sprint speeds in the majors. He has hit multiple balls with an exit velocity of over 110 mph. Oneil Cruz's raw talent is why we could possibly see him win an MVP award in the future.

#2 Jeremy Pena - Houston Astros

Jeremy Pena, Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros

When Carlos Correa left Houston for the Twins this past MLB off-season, many thought the Astros would have a hole at shortstop. However, rookie Jeremy Pena has shown he can fill that hole and then some. Pena is currently hitting .276 with an .809 OPS and has a solid glove in the field. Being able to provide so much help to a contending team as a rookie is no easy task, yet Pena makes it seem simple.

#1 Julio Rodriguez - Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodriguez, Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners

No rookie since Mike Trout has been so apt at playing in the MLB as Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners. If you did not know any better, you might think Rodriguez is already a veteran in the league. However, Rodriguez is just 21 years old, and is in his first season.

"#Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez ranks amongst all MLB rookies this season" - Jay Tust

In his rookie campaign, Rodriguez is batting .277 with an .823 OPS. He is also the first rookie since Mike Trout to hit 15 home runs and have 20 stolen bases by the All-Star break. Rodriguez has unlimited potential in the MLB, and he definitely could be a future MVP winner.

