5 MLB rookies with most expectations to live up to in 2022 season

The MLB season is a month and a week old. Some players have set themselves apart from the bunch, while others are still trying to find their form. With that in mind, we'll take a look at the rookies who have the biggest responsibilities to live up to this season.

We will measure the player's importance to their respective team's short-term and long-term goals. We will, also, inspect the player's position on the team and see if they are a replacement for a stalwart or a retiring player.

5 MLB Rookies with massive expectations to live up to this season

#5 Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Taken second overall in the 2019 MLB Draft, the number one prospect in all of baseball is still trying to find his footing in the league. As an upside to the massive hype that surrounded the greenhorn in the preseason, he has already stolen five bases, has recorded six hits and two triples on 25 base hits.

Being the number one pick will always put you on a pedestal, and so far, Witt Jr. has been doing decently.

#4 Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers organization is at a crossroads. The club is in a transition period as future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is on the tailend of his stellar career. So in the 2020 MLB Draft, Spencer Torkelson was selected to, perhaps, be the new face of the franchise.

Torkelson can play both first base and third base and would slot right into the latter position if Miggy decides to retire. So far, he has struggled this season, batting only .158 but all the time is ahead of the young infielder out of Petaluma, California, to develop and establish his footing in the league this season.

#3 Matt Brash, Seattle Mariners

Matt Brash was named late as the fifth starter in the Seattle Mariners rotation. It was a tall order for the rookie to prove his worth, alongside Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzales in the rotation, but so far, he has proven himself.

He is currently on the injured list with right elbow tendinitis. This forced the Mariners to call up another highly-touted prospect, this time in the form of George Kirby, who impressed in his scoreless outing against the Tampa Bay Rays. Brash will be as motivated as ever to reclaim his spot in the starting core once he returns from injury.

#2 Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros

Replacing the biggest superstar in the team is a daunting responsibility for any rookie, but Jeremy Peña has gained the trust of the Houston Astros faithful on the onset.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Jeremy Peña leads all AL players in Defensive bWAR. Jeremy Peña leads all AL players in Defensive bWAR. https://t.co/ifSJagM9L2

"Jeremy Peña leads all AL players in Defensive bWAR." - @ Michael Schwab

He has been a rock on defense and is batting .276 with 20 RBIs this season, and as a replacement for Carlos Correa, the young stud has been doing superb so far.

#1 Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs

Perhaps the biggest arrival in the MLB from the East since his compatriot Shohei Ohtani, the Chicago Cubs forked out $85 million to acquire the services of Nippon Professional Baseball star Seiya Suzuki.

"This is great. @faridyu and @suzuki_seiya_sb met before today's game and swapped jerseys. 🇯🇵" - @ MLB

Suzuki has been superb in his start as he's bagged National League Player of the Week and National League Rookie of the Month honors in his first month in the majors. With the Cubs in rebuild mode this year, Suzuki could be the centerpiece of the team that they will build around for years to come.

