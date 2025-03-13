5 MLB stars who are doubtful to start on 2025 Opening Day ft. Giancarlo Stanton and Jeff McNeil

The start of the new MLB season is right around the corner. The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers kick things off in Tokyo on March 18 and 19, and then the rest of the league gets in on the action.

With Opening Day quickly approaching, some teams have found themselves in a tight spot. They are dealing with injuries to key players that could hurt their chances to take the field in the first week of the season.

Some pitchers have experienced some discomfort, questioning their availability for Opening Day, and so have a handful of hitters. Today, we look at five players whose Opening Day status is seriously in question.

5 MLB stars who could miss Opening Day 2025

1.) Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton came into spring training a bit banged up. He sustained a tendon injury in both elbows late last year. The offseason rest has not helped him, and he could end up needing surgery.

He currently does not know when he will be able to return to baseball activities. Unless something drastically changes and fast, he will be sitting on the bench for the New York Yankees opener.

2.) Jeff McNeil

Jeff McNeil's status for Opening Day is cloudy as the MLB slugger is currently dealing with an oblique injury. He is on course to miss Opening Day and could give the opportunity to Luisangel Acuna to turn some heads.

3.) Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson was removed from a game last week. He had landed awkwardly. He is dealing with a mild right intercostal strain but has since resumed baseball activities.

Missing Henderson for any amount of time would hurt the club. He has been a vital part of the team's success since he made his MLB debut in 2023.

4.) Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea had a bit of a health scare earlier in the spring. He was dealing with some discomfort in his right oblique but has since been cleared to throw again. However, having taken some time off, he will have to ramp his arm back up again and could miss time to begin the year.

5.) DJ LeMahieu

DJ Lemahieu has spent the last few years battling injuries, and nothing is different in 2025. He is dealing with a Grade 1 or 2 left calf strain. Because of that, he is unlikely to be in the lineup when the Yankees take the field on March 27.

