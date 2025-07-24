5 MLB teams to be most active in July 31 Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is on July 31 and it will be the final opportunity for teams to decide on how they want to proceed in the second half of the season. This trade deadline will be interesting as several teams will look to make a big splash.

Those thinking about the postseason will be the "buyers," as they aggressively push to better their roster. Meanwhile, those not in contention to play in October will be the "sellers," and they use this event to trade away players with expiring contracts. There are also those who are still not decided but play through in the best interest of the team.

Here are five teams who'll be very much in the headlines before the date falls July 31st.

5 MLB teams likely to generate headlines ahead of July 31st trade deadline

#1. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates are nowhere near making the postseason once again with a 42-61 record. This makes them sellers, and they have several players whom they would like to trade at this deadline.

This includes starting pitcher Mitch Keller, relievers David Bednar and Dennis Santana. Players like third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes and utility player Isiah Kiner‑Falefa could also be on their way out.

The Yankees are reportedly in talks for multiple arms and a third baseman as well.

#2. Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are currently sitting on top of the three NL Wild Card spots with a 60-42 record, making them aggressive buyers. They are in the market for a top starting pitcher, third baseman and a bullpen arm.

They would like to bolster their roster to help them make a run in the postseason for the first time since 2020.

#3. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves 5.5 games behind the final wild card spot in NL. While this could mean anything, going by the rumors, they are more inclined to be sellers. If that's the case, there are several candidates suitable to be traded.

Third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who has hit 36 home runs this season, is likely the top trade chip. Reliever Shelby Miller, with 1.98 ERA, 40 strikeouts and 10 saves, could also draw interest.

#4. Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers will make the postseason easily and even though they have candidates who are on expiring contracts, they are likely to be retained to make a strong postseason push.

They have pitching inconsistencies to address and for that, they'll need a good starter and a top reliever, who can eat through high-leverage innings. Arms like Nestor Cortes and Jose Quintana emerge as suitable trade candidates to load up the Tigers' pitching staff.

#5. Seattle Mariners

The Mariners are most likely getting into the postseason one way or another. The Houston Astros are giving them a tough fight in the AL West division, but even if not from them, the team should acquire one of the three wild-card spots.

They have multiple infield positions to address and they can make a push for it sooner.

