5 moves the New York Mets need to make at 2023 MLB Winter Meetings

While the New York Mets have confirmed the signing of seasoned star Joey Wendle on Thursday, it has failed to excite fans about the winter moves this year.

The Mets have been linked to several big names due to their deep pockets, but the front office has failed to make any substantial headway. The two players fans are most interested in are Juan Soto and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, so New York has their work cut out this offseason.

Ahead of the 2023 Winter Meetings in Nashville on Sunday, the Mets have work to do. Let's have a look at the five moves they need to make there:

#5 Juan Soto

While the New York Mets have been linked to Juan Soto for a while, their current state suggests that it might be a wring time, given their pool of talented prospects. However, next year could be a different picture altogether.

#4 Tyler Glasnow

It's no secret that the Mets need to add to their bullpen, and Glasnow could be a potential trade if they could convince the Tampa Bay Rays to part ways.

#3 Relief Pitcher

While Edwin Diaz's return to fitness will be a major boost for their bullpen, the Mets still need a relief pitcher to pick over Brooks Raley.

#2 Corner outfield/Designated hitter

While strengthening their bullpen, New York also has a need for a reliable designated hitter who could fill in across any outfield position when necessary.

#1 Yoshinubo Yamamoto

With a dire need of a pitcher, Yamamoto would be their first choice to add to their bullpen, a signing which would be all the more sweeter if they could beat the New York Yankees to it.

How did the New York Mets fare in 2023?

The New York Mets ended the 2023 MLB with a disappointing 75-87 record, failing to make the playoffs despite huge hype.

There's no doubt of the talent at their disposal, nor owner Steve Cohen's desire to establish the team as one of the best in the major leagues. However, they are certainly second to the Yankees in terms of history and clout, which may cost them in the market this year.

While Juan Soto looks like an unlikely target due to the timing and pack of prospects available to the Mets, they are certainly in the running for Yamamoto. Nonetheless, they will have to make a move for a pitcher to bolster their bullpen, meaning they could go for Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell over the next few weeks.

The New York Mets are in the process of signing Luis Severino to a one-year deal and are expected to do the same with many other players.

