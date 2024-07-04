5 must-stash fantasy baseball prospects featuring Brooks Lee

There have been a number of prospects called up this season who have failed to make much of a fantasy baseball impact. That being said, managers should continue to try and get an advantage over their opponents by picking up promising young stars before the rest of the league does.

This is called stashing prospects, which is a strategy that fantasy baseball managers can use to get a leg-up on the rest of their league. Stashing prospects does not mean that they are sitting in the minors, some prospects have been called up to MLB rosters. Stashing these types of prospects can be valuable as a bench player, allowing a wait-and-see approach.

5 must-stash prospects in fantasy baseball leagues

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. Brooks Lee

Trending

It's official, the Minnesota Twins have promoted top infield prospect Brooks Lee. There is the belief that he could have an expanded role immediately with the club after Royce Lewis this the IL. Lee, who has been sensational in the minors this season is worthy of a bench spot for the time being. Fantasy baseball managers should look to add him wherever they can.

Expand Tweet

"The Twins are calling up Brooks Lee. Lee ranks No. 13 in MLB Pipeline's Prospect Rankings" - @TalkinBaseball_

#2. Junior Caminero

There is still hope that the Tampa Bay Rays will promote top prospect Junior Caminero sooner rather than later. The talented infielder could be an immediate contributor to the Rays upon his promotion. Earlier this week, the Rays traded away Aaron Civale to the Milwaukee Brewers. If they continue to trade away veteran players, it could open a roster spot for Caminero.

#3. Coby Mayo

Unlike Caminero, Coby Mayo may not have an opening on the MLB roster any time soon unless an injury were to occur. The Baltimore Orioles have one of the top young cores in the MLB, which has limited the opportunities for prospects to see consistent playing time. That being said, if Mayo does earn a promotion, he could be an impact player for fantasy baseball managers.

Expand Tweet

"Gunnar Henderson last 30 games in Triple-A Norfolk versus Coby Mayo last 30 games in Triple-A Norfolk: #Birdland" - @acekingspades

#4. Max Meyer

It's been a difficult road to the show for Miami Marlins pitching prospect Max Meyer. The former first-round pick had his first taste of big league action in 2022, however, the young pitcher underwent Tommy John Surgery, missing all of 2023.

This season, Meyer has impressed in his 17.0 innings of MLB work although he has since struggled in the minors. The Marlins are expected to be sellers this summer, which would likely open the door for Max Meyer to get another shot in the majors.

#5. Moises Ballesteros

Moises Ballesteros may not be the biggest player (5-foot-7, 195 lbs) however he is one of the best hitters in the minors. The Chicago Cubs have struggled with the catcher position this season, which could open the door for Ballesteros somewhere this season. If and when Ballesteros earns a promotion, he could be massive for fantasy baseball managers who landed him early.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback