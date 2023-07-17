5 New York Yankees on the chopping block ahead of 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

After losing their first series after the All-Star Game to the Colorado Rockies, the New York Yankees are now in last place in the AL East.

Although the team won 99 games last season, and was very active at the Trade Deadline, this season is projected to look quite different. Many experts feel as though the team is now destined to be a seller, rather than a buyer come the August 1 deadline.

While it's always a difficult game trying to predict the moves that a team will make, let's take a look at some players that the New York Yankees could be trading before or on August 1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 players on the trading block for New York Yankees

5. Oswald Cabrera, SS

Before the season, 24-year old Venezuelan utility man Oswald Peraza was a darling of Yankees fans. After hitting .211/.271/.314 in 76 games this season, the enthusiasm may have waned. However, Peraza is still only 24, and possessess versatility and a great deal of potential. If the New York Yankees find themselves in a better spot come the deadline, Peraza could be traded for a big name.

𝙍𝙮𝙖𝙣 @MandoMclaurin OSWALD CABRERA WITH THE BAT FLIP OF THE YEAR FOR THE LEAD

"OSWALD CABRERA WITH THE BAT FLIP OF THE YEAR FOR THE LEAD" - Ryan

4. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

IFK came to the Yankees alongside Josh Donaldson by virtue of a March 2022 trade with the Minnesota Twins. Ever since his arrival, Yankees fans have wanted him gone. Although the Yankees are unlikely to get much back from Kiner-Falefa, clearing the pending free agent off their roster has likely become a top priority.

3. Clarke Schmidt, SP

27-year old Clarke Schmidt has proven his ability to feature as a starting pitcher. 19 of his 20 appearances have been starts. In 94 innings, Schmidt is 5-6 with a 4.31 ERA. While he may not be the strongest pitcher in the Yankees rotation, his composure and ability to step up in the face of injuries to his teammates will show potential buyers, possibly a team like the Texas Rangers, how dependable he can be as a 5th starter.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Clarke Schmidt is dealing through 6

"Clarke Schmidt is dealing through 6" - Talkin' Yanks

2. Domingo German

While German's June 29 perfect game against the Oakland Athletics was the first such event since 2012, the 30-year old right hander has not been having the best of seasons. 5-5 with an ERA of 4.32, the New York Yankees may be able to trade off German's name recognition, and rake in some prospects before his one-year contract expires.

1. Gleyber Torres, 2B

A player who seems to always be brought up as a potential New York Yankees trade piece, 2023 might finally be the year for Gleyber Torres. A .261 hitter, Torres is on pace to match the 24 home runs and 76 RBIs he managed last season. However, questions regarding his baserunnning and defensive play of late have lingered. With the rake of prospects that the Yankees have in the middle infield, Torres could certainly be on the move soon.

Dylan Backer @DylanBacker_ Gleyber Torres just gave me a heart attack with this basket catch

"Gleyber Torres just gave me a heart attack with this basket catch" - Dylan Baker

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault