5 New York Yankees players proving to be difference makers in 2022

The New York Yankees are, no doubt, the best team in Major League Baseball so far. They were the first team in all of baseball to reach 50 wins on the season and have a record of 51-18. The team looks nearly unstoppable to start the year, and this is thanks to everybody on the team stepping up.

The Yankees are one of few teams in recent history that have a complete roster. Both their hitting and pitching have been elite this season, and this is thanks to role players performing unexpectedly well for them. The Yankees lead all of baseball with 116 home runs. They have the highest OPS with a .769. Pitching, the Yanks have the second-lowest team ERA with a 2.96. Also, they are one of two teams that have an ERA under under.

"The Yankees pitching staff has been filthy! Those numbers are amazing" - @HodlyaBag

Although players like Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole are having spectacular seasons, it is, somewhat, expected from them. They are players on large deals; therefore, they are the ones to bank on.

However, there are some players who have flown under the radar who are doing great for the New York Yankees. It is players like these who have helped lift the team to how good they are today. Here are five Yankees who are difference makers in the 2022 MLB season.

#5 Matt Carpenter

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees

This pick should have been expected as Matt Carpenter has burst onto the scene during the past three weeks. The former All-Star and longtime St. Louis Cardinal was left without a job at the start of the season. He took an offer to play on the Texas Rangers Triple-A team, where the Yankees picked him up at the end of May.

Since then, Carpenter has been a key role player for the Yankees. In 13 games played, he already has six home runs, and has an OPS just shy of 1.200, which is insane. Although he will likely cool down from these numbers, players like Carpenter are vital on championship rosters.

#4 Gleyber Torres

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

Gleyber Torres has had a rollercoaster career with the New York Yankees so far. He was outstanding during his rookie campaign, hitting .271 with 24 home runs in just 123 games played. He followed that up with another great season, this time, hitting 38 home runs and receiving MVP votes.

"2022 Gleyber Torres - very good at baseball" - @The Boys of 161th Street

Since then, however, Torres has had disappointing 2020 and 2021 seasons, and it almost looked like he was turning out to be a bust. However, this season appears to be a bounce back, as he is hitting .260 with 13 home runs. Torres at second base is huge for New York this season.

#3 Jose Trivino

Chicago Cubs v New York Yankees

Yankees catcher Jose Trevino has come out of nowhere to start this season. Initially set to be the backup catcher this year, Trevino has had a great year offensively, arising to the starting role. So far this season, Trevino is batting .283 with an OPS over .800. The fact that he really stepped up to the plate has been working out great for the Yankees this season.

#2 Clay Holmes

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees - Game Two

Clay Holmes has been putting up some video game stats for the New York Yankees in relief so far this season. Holmes has just a 0.53 ERA through 33.2 innings. He also went 31.1 innings without giving up an earned run, which is unheard of. He bridged the gap between the starters and closer Aroldis Chapman. Holmes has been a true difference-maker for New York.

#1 Anthony Rizzo

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

When thinking about the Yankees offense, usually Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton come to mind. However, Anthony Rizzo is quietly having a great season at the plate for New York. The first baseman currently has 19 home runs and an .846 OPS. These numbers are great among other first basemen in the league and has been a major difference for New York.

"Charles Barkley ran into Anthony Rizzo at the hotel lobby in Tampa. Barkley told Rizzo he'd donate $25K to Rizzo's biggest charity if he hit a home run tonight" - @Talkin' Yanks

Not only has Rizzo been outstanding on the field this year, he also provides a great off-the-field presence. He is a veteran with a World Series Championship under his belt, and is known to be a great locker room guy. He is the glue holding the New York Yankees together, and one of the biggest reasons for how successful they have been, so far, this year.

