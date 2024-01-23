5 Orioles prospects who could break into MLB pipeline's top 10 in 2024

After several difficult years, the Baltimore Orioles have not built one of the best farm systems in the MLB. Not only has the club loaded up on some of the most coveted young talent in baseball, but they have already begun to see some of their top prospects thrive in the majors.

The Orioles have seen some of their top prospects transition to the MLB, with several of them already showcasing their talents. Some of the team's top prospects who have begun establishing themselves in the majors include Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Grayson Rodriguez.

Three potential superstars would normally be something for a club to celebrate, however, the Baltimore Orioles have a number of other top prospects working their way to the MLB, such as Jackson Holliday. While Holliday is one of the top prospects in baseball, the team has several others who may soon find themselves inside the MLB's Top 10 prospects list.

Here's a closer look at five Baltimore Orioles prospects who could find themselves in the MLB Top 10 prospects list

#1 - Colton Cowser

The fifth-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Colton Cowser should soon find himself in Baltimore's lineup at the major league level. The talented outfielder has seen 77 plate appearances at the MLB level and failed to produce much, however, he has been an excellent offensive weapon during his minor league career. He might not be a major source of power, but he is elite in terms of on-base skills.

"#34 Overall - Colton Cowser" - @NorfolkTides

#2 - Heston Kjerstad

Another excellent on-base outfield prospect for Baltimore, Heston Kjerstad has also been given a taste of MLB action. In 33 plate appearances, Kjerstad fared a bit better than Cowser, slugging a pair of home runs with three RBIs. Like Cowser, Kjerstad should also soon see regular at-bats in the MLB.

#3 - Coby Mayo

At 22 years old, Coby Mayo is younger than both Kjerstad and Cowser and has the benefit of not competing with the pair in the outfield. The power-hitting infielder was drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles and has since dominated various levels in the minor leagues.

"Coby Mayo not high enough and I’ll die on this hill" - @tresamigos858

Across both Triple-A and Double-A, Mayo finished the 2023 season with 29 home runs, 99 RBIs, and a .290 batting average.

#4 - Samuel Basallo

Samuel Basallo is one of the top-catching prospects in the MLB pipeline, joining the likes of Ethan Salas of the San Diego Padres as the future of the position. Unfortunately for Basallo, Baltimore is home to arguably the best catcher in baseball, Adley Rutschman. The 19-year-old has been an elite hitter in his limited minor-league career.

#5 - Chayce McDermott

Chayce McDermott is one of the Orioles' top pitching prospects who may be ready to make the jump to the MLB. McDermott was originally drafted by the Houston Astros in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft but was traded to Baltimore in the deal that sent Trey Mancini to Houston.

"It’s the 12th (!!!) no-hitter in @BowieBaysox history! @Orioles prospects Chayce McDermott (No. 18), Nolan Hoffman and Easton Lucas combine for the historic effort." - @MiLB

At 25 years old, McDermott should find himself with the opportunity soon in the majors. Last season between both Triple-A and Double-A, McDermott posted a combined 8-8 record with a 3.10 ERA and 152 strikeouts over 119.0 innings.

