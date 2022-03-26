5 Players who could lead the MLB in batting average this season

In Major League Baseball, hitting for batting average seems to have become a lost art in a game that has devolved into homeruns, walks, or strikeouts. Gone are the days when Major League Baseball players chased Ted Williams as the last player to hit .400. There are, however, some in the game who still manage to hit for a high average. Here are five players who could lead the MLB in average this season.

5. Bo Bichette (.298 Batting Average)

Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays

Bichette had a sublime sophomore season as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. The first-time all star attacked opposing pitching on his way to leading the American League in hits. The shortstop was also among the top 50 in Major League Baseball in strikeouts. This should be something that lessens going into his third year, as Bichette will have a better eye at the plate. His quest to lead the league in batting average should also be aided by the lineup around him. With premier hitters such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and a potentially resurgent Matthew Chapman, Bichette should be able to get more hittable pitches and increase his chances of leading the league in batting averages.

4. Bryce Harper (.309 Batting Average in 2021)

Division Series - San Francisco Giants v Washington Nationals - Game One

It's hard to do much better than what Bryce Harper accomplished last season. The Phillies star won the National League Most Valuable Player award through generating nearly six wins above in the 2021 campaign. While many fans are impressed with his .615 slugging percentage, Harper also was seventh in the league in batting average at .309. What helps Harper in his campaign to win a batting title and potentially lead all of baseball in average is the firepower recently added to the lineup. With dynamic power threats such as Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos joining Harper in the lineup, the quantity of hittable pitches should increase and the pressure of hitting the long ball should decrease.

3. Mike Trout (.333 Batting Average in 2021)

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Seattle Mariners

If the 2021 season were only 36 games long, the three-time MVP would've already led Major League Baseball in this average. Off to a start that could've been one of his greatest ever seasons, Mike Trout had a batting average of .333 before being derailed by injury and missing the remainder of the 2021 season. The player wearing number 27 for the Los Angeles Angels is one we have never seen before. Trout enters this season more motivated than ever to reassert himself at the top of the league. He will have fellow Injured List teammate Anthony Rendon joining him for protection in the lineup, and while pitchers are focusing on gameplanning for reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani, Trout should be able to tee off and begin his quest to do something he's never done before -- lead the league in average.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Mike Trout just casually being Mike Trout in his first at bat since last May Mike Trout just casually being Mike Trout in his first at bat since last May https://t.co/nsKTPKyuGR

2. Juan Soto (.313 Batting Average in 2021)

While the majority of players on this list are favorites to lead the league in batting average due to the combination of their ability and the stars around them giving them lineup protection, Juan Soto puts himself on the list purely due to ability. Soto finished second in the National League and fourth in the sport in average, despite having what he'd consider the biggest slump of his career. He enters the 2022 season as the top dog in a rebuilding Washington Nationals franchise, eager to prove himself among baseball's elite.

1. Trea Turner (.328 Batting Average in 2021)

Championship Series - Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three

When betting on who will lead the majors in batting average in 2022, who better than the man who won it in 2021? Turner ran away with the Major League batting title, leading second place Yuri Gurriel by more than 10 points. He accomplished this feat despite all the turmoil that surrounded his season. Turner was flipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers with three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to man the shortstop position in Corey Seager's absence. He then shifted to second base to accommodate the future Texas Ranger, but as far as his bat was concerned, Turner was unaffected by all of the change. He enters this year with a combination of stability and motivation. With Seager's departure, Turner will be able to focus on playing shortstop all season, and with his free agency arriving at the end of the year, there's plenty of incentive for Turner to continue his excellence. And nothing screams "excellence" like back-to-back Major League batting titles.

Edited by Windy Goodloe