5 players Los Angeles Dodgers could target before the trade deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 27-13 and currently have the second-best record in Major League Baseball, only trailing the New York Yankees. Although the Dodgers are a powerhouse and might look like they have zero holes on their roster, nothing is perfect, and a team can never be "too good."

The Dodgers have a lineup packed with All-Stars, a solid bench, and a veteran-filled bullpen, so it looks like they do not need any more pieces. Although their starting rotation features some of the top arms in baseball, they are in need of another three to four starters to round out the rotation, and this list is full of guys who can fill that spot. With that being said, let's take a look at five players the Los Angeles Dodgers could pick up at the trade deadline.

Five players the Los Angeles Dodgers could obtain

#5 Mike Moustakas - Cincinnati Reds

Reds infielder Mike Moustakas is the only position player on this list, and it is for good reason. Moustakas is a utility infielder who can play first, second, and third, so he is really versatile. Although he does not currently have the best splits (.232/.319/.374), he provides some veteran leadership in being a World Series winner with the Kansas City Royals in 2015.

The Los Angeles Dodgers might also be in search of another bat because of second baseman Max Muncy's historically terrible start to the 2022 season. Muncy is currently only batting .156, with an OPS of just .610. If he does not improve quickly, he cannot remain in the Dodgers' lineup, and Moustakas could provide some quick relief.

#4 Michael Pineda - Detroit Tigers

Michael Pineda is currently in a sticky situation; he is a good pitcher on a failing team. Pineda is currently 1-2 with a 3.22 earned run average for the Tigers, and these numbers could greatly help the Dodgers later in the season.

Although the entire Dodgers staff has been putting up solid numbers, the back end of the rotation is young, and Andrew Heaney is currently injured. Pineda is currently on an expiring deal, so the Dodgers would not have to worry about being tied down with him either.

#3 Luis Castillo - Cincinnati Reds

Luis Castillo was someone the Dodgers were trying to target this past offseason; however, the Dodgers and the Cinncinatti Reds could not reach an agreement for the pitcher. Now, the Dodgers might have another shot in getting the 2019 All-Star.

Luis Castillo was on the injury list until earlier this month, so he has only pitched 15.2 innings so far this year. It is hard to get a grip on his statistics because of the limited amount of time he has pitched so far.

Best changeup in the game.

"Best changeup in the game" - @Reds

He would fill a hole that the Dodgers need, and he and teammate Mike Moustakas could be a part of a package deal.

#2 Kyle Hendricks - Chicago Cubs

This might be interesting, but longtime Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks could be on the move in the next few months. The veteran is currently 2-4 with a 4.89 ERA so far, but could have a resurgence if he is traded to a winning team. The Cubs are 16-24, and have shown no signs of making the postseason this year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could use Hendricks' leadership and his pinpoint accuracy on the mound. Hendricks is not making too much money and is only locked up until the end of 2023.

#1 Frankie Montas - Oakland Athletics

If the Los Angeles Dodgers can pull off this trade, they will get an absolute gem in Frankie Montas. The 29-year-old placed sixth in the AL Cy Young award voting last year, and he is continuing to put up solid stats this year. Montas has a 3.55 ERA, a 1.0 WHIP and already has 55 strikeouts so far this year.

Montas is, also, on an expiring deal, and that means two different things. First, the Athletics are notorious for trading away players with expiring deals. Second, the Dodgers have the option to re-sign him. They can if they want to after this season. The risk-to-reward ratio definitely favors the Dodgers, so they should really try to pursue this trade.

"Frankie Montas, Splitter Release/Spin (Slow)" - @Rob Friedman

The Los Angeles Dodgers will likely do at least one trade before the trade deadline. The players listed above would be the best fit for them for this season.

