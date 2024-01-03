5 players the New York Yankees could target ahead of 2024 Opening Day ft. Blake Snell, Shane Bieber & more

The New York Yankees have had a successful offseason thus far, and the fanbase should be excited for the 2024 season. They traded for All-Star outfielder Juan Soto and acquired Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox.

Oddly enough, they have not spent anything on free agency yet. They targeted Yoshinobu Yamamoto but unfortunately lost him to the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers.

With time still left to make some moves ahead of Opening Day, we take a look at five players the Yankees need to sign.

5 players the Yankees need to sign ahead of Opening Day

#5. Shota Imanaga

Imanaga is an international pitcher on the open market, with a reported Jan. 11 deadline to sign. He is one of the better free-agent pitchers on the open market and would be an excellent addition alongside Gerrit Cole.

The lefty is coming off two seasons where he finished the year with a sub-2.81 ERA. While small in size, Imanaga is an impressive pitcher with an excellent command of the strike zone.

#4. Josh Hader

Hader is the top relief pitcher on the open market, and signing him would instantly boost the Yankees' bullpen. However, he wants to sign a contract north of the five-year, $102 million deal Edwin Diaz signed with the New York Mets.

If one team has the funds to do this, it is the Yanks, especially given they are coming off such a lackluster season in 2023.

#3. Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery is coming off an impressive postseason with the Texas Rangers. He went 3-1 across six games, compiling a 2.90 ERA, and was a reason the Rangers won their first World Series.

Montgomery is familiar with the organization, as the Yankees drafted him in the 2014 MLB Draft. He spent five seasons with the big-league club before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals.

#2. Shane Bieber

Bieber has been dangled in front of interested teams this offseason. He is expected to be a free agent following the 2024 season and could be a good rental for the Bronx Bombers.

Bieber held a 3.80 ERA across 21 starts and 128 innings of work. A major question mark revolving around Bieber's game is his velocity dip. This is something the team will have to look into before making a trade for the former Cy Young Award winner.

#1. Blake Snell

Snell is the top-rated pitcher on the open market, and for good reason. He is coming off a season where he won his second Cy Young Award of his career and would pair nicely alongside Gerrit Cole.

With pitching being a premium for the team right now, adding the best pitcher on the board makes a ton of sense. Snell is projected to make anywhere between $120-$200 million, so the Yankees must dish out the big bucks to sign him.

