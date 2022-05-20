5 players New York Yankees could target before the trade deadline

The New York Yankees are off to the best start in baseball with a record of 28-10. Throughout the Yankees' starting lineup, they have gotten production. Aaron Judge looks like the league's MVP, and the pitching staff ranks toward the top in baseball.

The season is still young, but the trade deadline will be here before we know it. This article will look at five players the New York Yankees could target before the July 31st deadline.

5 players the New York Yankees could target for the trade deadline

#5 Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs, SP

Kyle Hendricks is a name that has been thrown around in many recent trade rumors. With the Chicago Cubs in rebuilding mode, the former All-Star and World Series champion will likely be traded this summer.

The Yankees rotation has been solid all year, but it was a major question mark coming into the season. Hendricks would be a nice middle of the rotation piece that would give the team solid outings and playoff experience.

2022 Stats: 2-3, 4.03 ERA, 44.2 innings

#4 Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals, SP

Zack Greinke is another starting pitcher who will likely be traded at the deadline this summer. Greinke signed back with the Royals this offseason, and the team is in rebuilding mode.

Greinke would give the Yankees, like Hendricks, a solid middle rotation starter who has playoff experience and can give you a chance night in and night out.

2022 Stats: 0-2, 3.48 ERA, 44 innings

#3 Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals, OF

Andrew Benintendi has gotten off to a great start for the Kansas City Royals and will undoubtedly be a top trade candidate this summer. Benintendi is batting .302 with two home runs and 16 RBIs.

With outfielders Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks struggling a bit for the Yankees to start the season, Benintendi would be a solid option for the Yankees and would compliment the powerful lineup with his solid bat-to-ball skills.

2022 Stats: 2 HR, 16 RBI, .302/.366/.395/.761

#2 Ramon Laureano, Oakland Athletics, OF

Ramon Laureano of the Oakland Athletics is a top trade candidate at this trade deadline and could be a potential target for the Yankees. Laureano has played in just seven games due to injury but is a Gold Glove caliber defender and has shown power to all parts of the field in his career.

#1 Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs, C

Willson Contreras is one of the best catchers in baseball and is expected to be traded this summer. Contreras is batting .268 with five home runs and 14 RBIs. The two-time All-Star would be a perfect fit for the Yankees as they have struggled with production from the catcher position. Here is the projected Yankees lineup with Contreras as catcher.

1 DJ Lemahieu, 3B 2 Aaron Judge, CF 3 Anthony Rizzo, 1B 4 Giancarlo Stanton, RF 5 Josh Donaldson, DH 6 Gleyber Torres, 2B 7 Willson Contreras, C 8 Joey Gallo, LF 9 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt