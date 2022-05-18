5 reasons why New York Yankees will win AL in 2022 MLB season

The New York Yankees are off to a great start to their 2022 season. The team's record of 27-9 is easily the best record in baseball and looks on their way to their first World Series title since 2009. Their 27-9 record matches the start the 1998 Yankees team had and went on to win a franchise record of 114 games and a World Series title.

While the New York Yankees may have the best record in baseball, in previous years, the team has been favored to win it all and came up short. Can they do it this year? Here are five reasons why they can.

5 Reasons the New York Yankees will win the AL in 2022

#5 Yankees Rotation: Gerrit Cole and the emergence of Nestor Cortes

Texas Rangers v New York Yankees - Game One

The Yankees starting pitching rotation was one of the biggest question marks going in. The Yankees have ace Gerrit Cole, but who behind him could step up and fill the void that haunted them a season ago?

So far this season, the rotation for the team has been great. Nestor Cortes and Luis Severeno have been amazing. Cortes is 2-1 with a league-leading 1.35 ERA. Severeno has not been too shabby either, posting a 3-0 record with a 3.63 ERA. Below are the Yankees rotation stats for 2022.

Player Name Record ERA Innings Pitched Strikeouts 1. Gerrit Cole 3-0 2.95 36.2 46 2. Nestor Cortes 2-1 1.35 40 49 3. Luis Severino 3-0 3.63 34.2 38 4. Jameson Taillon 4-1 3.28 35.2 27 5. Jordan Montgomery 0-1 3.06 35.1 29

#4 The Yankees bullpen

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

The Yankees bullpen has been one of the best in baseball for a number of years, and nothing has changed this year. The Yankees have the best team bullpen ERA with a 2.50 run average. Closer Aroldis Chapman has been skaky at times, but other relievers such as Chad Green and Michael King have been dominant on the mound.

Come playoff time, the Yankees will have a distinct advantage with their dominant bullpen.

#3 Yankee Stadium

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees

The #3 reason for why the Yankees will win it all in 2022 is the atmosphere at Yankee Stadium. Fans at Yankee Stadium are some of the most passionate in all of baseball, and, come playoff time, that will create a major home-field advantage.

#2 The Yankees lineup

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

The Yankees lineup is easily the top-to-bottom best in all of baseball. Between superstars Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo, they may have the best trio of power-hitters in baseball.

This goes without mentioning former MVP Josh Donaldson, former batting champion D.J. LeMaheiu, and Gleyber Torres (who hit 38 homers in 2019). Overall, this Yankees team is scary and it all starts with their loaded lineup.

#1. Aaron Judge

Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

The best player in baseball, Aaron Judge, is why the Yankees will win it all in 2022. Judge is off to an historic season as he is currently batting .315 with 14 home runs and 30 RBIs. Last night, Judge belted two home runs to extend his league lead.

"All Rise for a 4-hit night from @TheJudge44" - @ New York Yankees

Judge is on pace for 63 HRs, 135 RBIs, 185 hits, and a .315 batting average. Aaron Judge made the right decision to turn down a contract extension before the year began, because he is proving to be worth well more than the $31 million a year he was offered by the Yankees.

