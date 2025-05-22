5 sell-high candidates to trade away in fantasy baseball leagues right now ft. Max Fried and Pete Crow-Armstrong

There are a number of different ways to improve one's team during the fantasy baseball season. One of these techniques is selling high on a player who could be overperforming or is red-hot despite a relatively small sample size. These types of trades are certainly risky, however, they could also help a manager land a league-winning talent by moving a player at their peak value.

Ad

It is worthy mentioning that a sell-high trade does not always pay off in fantasy baseball. Sometimes the player that is trade away does not cool down and managers have to live with letting go of a bona fide fantasy stud. That being said, a well-time sell-high deal can be the different between winning and losing one's respective league.

Here's a closer look at 5 sell-high candidates in fantasy baseball leagues right now

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Pete Crow-Armstrong

Ad

Trending

It may sound absurd to suggest that fantasy baseball managers should look to move Pete Crow-Armstrong given the tremendous season he has put together. The Chicago Cubs outfielder has produced a .279 batting average with 12 home runs and 14 stolen bases so far this year, however, Crow-Armstrong has been overperforming his expected numbers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Baseball Savant, Pete Crow-Armstrong is in the bottom half of the league in terms of hard-hit percentage and average exit velocity. This does not mean that the Cubs outfielder is not going to remain useful but his trade value might be at it's highest peak. Managers need to maximize the return, however, as Pete Crow-Armstrong can contribute across the board.

#2 - Tyler Mahle

Unlikely Pete Crow-Armstrong, it seems unlikely that Tyler Mahle will be able to keep up his tremendous form that he has shown for the Texas Rangers this season. The veteran pitcher has been unreal to start the year, posting a 5-1 record with a 1.47 ERA over 55.0 innings of work. Based on his MLB track-record, there is a chance that Mahle could fall off at any point. Now is the time to cash in.

Ad

#3 - Dansby Swanson

Another Chicago Cubs player that fantasy baseball managers could look to move while they are hot is Dansby Swanson. The veteran shortstop is a two-time All-Star for a reason, however, there is a chance that managers could turn his hot-streak into another player who might be off to a slow start. Perhaps a player such as Marcus Semien could be on the block?

#4 - Max Fried

This suggestion might draw more flak than Pete Crow-Armstrong but is now the right time to move Max Fried. The two-time All-Star has been unreal for the New York Yankees, however, his 6-0 record with a 1.29 ERA and 60 strikeouts could fetch managers a top-tier fantasy starter or hitter.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Max Fried had an average draft position in the 6th-7th round, but thanks to his elite performances, fantasy baseball managers could look to move him for one of the pitchers taken ahead of him such as Garrett Crochet or Zack Wheeler. It may require an additional piece but it could be worth it in the long run.

#5 - Nathan Eovaldi

Another pitcher who has been performing well above his career-norms right now is Nathan Eovaldi. There is no denying that Eovaldi is an effective pitcher, however, the 35-year-old's 1.61 ERA is simply not sustainable. It remains to be seen what kind of value Eovaldi could demand in fantasy leagues, however, it might be worth exploring while he is still dominating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More