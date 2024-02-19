5 times when animal interference disrupted the flow of an MLB game

MLB games are outdoor events, unlike NBA and NHL games. This exposes games to animal interference, sometimes leading to stoppages and delays. Over the years, there have been many such instances and we have gathered the best and most amusing of them all.

5 instances when animal interference disrupted an MLB game

#1: David Peralta almost hit a bird with a foul ball

In a game against the Detroit Tigers in September 2023, the then-LA Dodgers slugger hit a towering flyball that almost hit a bird. It left many in attendance chuckling.

Broadcaster Joe Davis said that it was an Egyptian goose (Alopochen aegyptiaca), a member of the duck family Anatidae.

#2: Dogers-Padres NLDS game halted by goose

In an intense Game 2 of the 2022 NLDS series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, a goose flying near the stadium intervened and sat on the outfield grass.

Thereafter, the goose flew around the stadium and once again found the best seat to watch the NLDS game. It was eventually rendered near third base, where housekeepers, who had a field day chasing the goose, wrapped the bird in a towel so that the play could resume.

The Dodger fans erupted when it was caught, thinking it was a good luck charm. The game ended 5-3 in favor of the Padres, with Josh Hader closing out the innings.

#3: Randy Johnson hit a bird with fastball

The flame thrower southpaw, Randy Johnson, once accidentally killed a bird with his 100-mph fastball, inking the moment as one of the most tragic bird interferences in the game.

It was during a Cactus League game in March 2001 against the San Francisco Giants when the Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher struck a dove passing between home plate and the pitcher's mound.

#4: Bees halted Yankees-Red Sox game

During a spring training game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in March 2014, a swarm of bees emerged in left field, where the Red Sox's left fielder Mike Carp was stationed.

Carp soon ran to the umpires at Steinbrenner Field, who called the ground crew. The game was delayed for seven minutes.

#5: Rockies-Phillies squirrel interruption

During a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies in April 2014 at Coors Field, a squirrel ran down on the infield, resulting in the play being stopped for five minutes.

This was not the first time a squirrel featured in a live baseball action. They also made their way in the 2011 NLDS showdown between the Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals. The latter went on to win the World Series that year, with people calling it 'Rally Squirrel' and the team even put the squirrel on their World Series ring.

