5 ugly mistakes by New York Yankees that could cost them a playoff spot in 2025

The New York Yankees are one of the best franchises in Major League Baseball. With a squad full of many talented names, the Yankees are a team who are expected to make the playoffs each season. While many believe they will be a part of the playoffs this year, too, things can get ugly for the team.

In this article, we will take a look at five such ugly mistakes that the New York Yankees could make, which could lead to them missing out on the playoffs:

#5. The New York Yankees have poor defense

It's no secret that this season, the Yankees' defense has been an utter mess. A good example of the same could be seen in the team's recent performance in the series against the Toronto Blue Jays. If there was anything that helped the Blue Jays win two out of three games, it was the Yankees' seven errors.

Even manager Aaron Boone admitted to the same when he mentioned that his team is "only bad defensively." If the team is not able to fix this issue soon, it could cost the Yankees a spot in the 2025 playoffs.

#4. Aaron Boone's approach

While different people have different opinions on Aaron Boone's approach as the New York Yankees manager, it seems like there needs to be a slight change. In early July, after the Yankees were swept from first place, Boone mentioned he wants his team to remain unfazed.

This reaction by Boone drew criticism from many Yankees fans. As mentioned above, the Yankees are considered to be one of the best franchises in the MLB, and such an approach could be damaging in the long run. If anything, New York needs to be affected and then motivated when they are swept by teams they can win against.

#3. Need for a new pitcher

With hardly any time left for the MLB trade deadline to pass, the New York Yankees must focus on adding a new pitcher to their team. That's what their general manager, Brian Cashman, also said. With pitchers like Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt out for the season, the Yankees need a big name they can rely on.

Recently, the pitchers in New York haven't been very effective, and the same can be seen through their recent performances. If the Yankees aren't able to solve this problem before the trade deadline passes, then this issue could haunt them, and they could fail to make the playoffs.

The Yankees have an 8-10 record in July.

#2. Over-reliance on Aaron Judge

For years now, Aaron Judge has been one of the New York Yankees’ biggest stars. The fact that Judge became the New York-based team's first captain since Derek Jeter proves all one needs to know about how crucial Judge is to the process at New York.

Even this year, Judge has been huge for his team. However, recently, it seems the captain has slowed down. In his last 10 games, Judge has hit with an average of .200, with 7 hits, 7 runs and 7 RBIs. These stats are below Judge's standard, and if he continues to fade, then over-reliance on Judge could be dangerous to the Yankees' playoff ambitions.

#1. Continuing to play with Anthony Volpe

Since making his Major League Baseball debut for the New York Yankees, Anthony Volpe has been touted as one of the team's best prospects. While Volpe's talent can't be doubted, it would be safe to say that his 2025 season hasn't been the best.

As of this writing, Volpe has 360 at-bats to his name with an average of .214. While his stats and performances show that he is struggling, the Yankees continue to bank on the youngster. Defensively, Volpe, a former Gold Glove winner, leads the AL shortstops in errors with 13.

The team needs to realise that they need a new alternative before it is too late.

