5 winners and losers in 2025 Trade Deadline ft. Astros, Dodgers

The 2025 MLB trade deadline draws to a close on Thursday as teams now look ahead to the second half of the season. There were some notable names dealt cross-country, while several others who were constantly in trade rumors remain fixated where they were.

Based on the transactions that have happened before the trade deadline, here's a closer look at the winners and losers in the aftermath.

5 winners and losers from 2025 trade deadline

#1. Houston Astros - Winner

The Astros made the biggest splash at the trade deadline as they brought back the 2017 World Series champion Carlos Correa from the Minnesota Twins. This way, they can now cover for injured third baseman Isaac Paredes. They also added Jesús Sánchez and Ramón Urías to shore up depth.

Most notably, they did this all without giving up key rotation pieces, making them out-and-out winners at this trade deadline.

#2. LA Dodgers - Loser

The Dodgers entered this year's trade deadline with multiple rumors surrounding a potential acquisition of Steven Kwan from the Cleveland Guardians. However, nothing of such sort materialized as the only trade they happened to do was for back-end reliever Brock Stewart.

#3. New York Mets - Winner

The Mets address several things this trade deadline. They managed to land outfielder Cedric Mullins, who could replace struggling Tyrone Taylor in the lineup. They have also bolstered their bullpen by acquiring Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers, who would join Gregory Soto to form a dominant unit.

#4. Chicago Cubs - Loser

The Cubs needed a frontline starter for their potential postseason unit for the first time since 2020. However, all they were able to land were modest acquisitions like Michael Soroka, Andrew Kittredge and Willi Castro. The Cubs ended the trade deadline with multiple questions on the franchise's immediate future.

#5. San Diego Padres - Winner

While NL West leaders remained silent, the Padres made several strong moves to make the second half competitive within the division. GM AJ Preller pulled off a blockbuster haul, landing flamethrower Mason Miller, starter JP Sears and depth pieces like Freddy Fermin, Ramón Laureano and Ryan O’Hearn.

While they had to deal away top prospect Leo De Vries, their immediate future looks better already.

Let us know which club you think deserves a place in this column.

