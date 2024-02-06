As the 2024 MLB season approaches, some teams find themselves facing steep challenges and are likely to struggle on the field. Here are the top five worst teams entering the upcoming season.

5 worst teams heading into the 2024 MLB season

#5 - Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates have made some moves this offseason, bolstering their rotation with experienced pitchers like Martin Pérez, Marco Gonzalez and Aroldis Chapman. Rowdy Tellez adds power to their lineup, but the return of Andrew McCutchen may not be enough. The Pirates will likely face tough competition in the competitive NL Central.

#4 - Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals, in the midst of a rebuilding phase, have added Nick Senzel and Dylan Floro to their roster. Playing in the challenging NL East, the Nationals’ prospects for the season appear dim. While signing Candelario last season paid off, the team’s overall outlook suggests a challenging road ahead.

#3 - Chicago White Sox

Even in the less competitive AL Central, the Chicago White Sox seem destined for a tough season. Entering a rebuild, their offseason moves including signing KBO MVP Erick Fedde and acquiring Michael Soroka, don’t signal an immediate turnaround. With a focus on short-term deals and potential trades, the White Sox are preparing for a challenging year.

#2 - Colorado Rockies

The Rockies added arms in Cal Quantrill, Jalen Beeks and Ty Blach, but their offseason has been relatively quiet. With building stars like Nolan Jones, Ezequiel Tovar and Brendon Doyle expected to play significant roles, Colorado might be in for a rebuilding season, emphasizing player development over immediate competitiveness.

#1 - Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics, coming off a dismal season with an MLB-worst 112 losses, have added reliever Trevor Gott but haven’t made any substantial moves. With the lowest payroll in baseball, Oakland seems set for another rebuilding year as they head into the final season at the Oakland Coliseum. Expectations are low as they focus on the future.

