5 Yankees stars who could miss significant games in 2025 MLB season ft. Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Gil

The New York Yankees are looking forward to the new season. They would love to shake off their World Series loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where they looked completely outmatched.

Ad

They made some moves over the offseason to help their club rebound. However, they are currently dealing with a handful of injuries to some key players just weeks away from Opening Day.

Given the nature of some of these injuries, the Bronx Bombers might not be putting out the lineup they expected from the start. Today, we go over five players who could miss significant time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 Yankees players who could miss major time in 2025

Ad

Trending

1.) Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton has been hampered by an elbow injury this spring. He has gotten multiple rounds of platelet-rich plasma injections, which have seemed to help ease the slugger's pain.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stanton has since re-joined his team in Tampa but is not expected to play in any games before the team heads north. Surgery is an option for Stanton if the issue persists, but that is viewed as a last-ditch effort.

2.) DJ LeMahieu

DJ LeMahieu is in a tough spot. After struggling to stay healthy last year, he is dealing with injuries yet again. He recently underwent imaging, revealing that he is dealing with a Grade 1 or 2 calf strain.

Ad

LeMahieu himself said this injury would cost him a few weeks at the very least. Now, the Yankees will have to start the season with Oswaldo Cabrera or Oswald Peraza at third base.

3.) Luis Gil

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Luis Gil would be shut down for six weeks. An MRI revealed that he has suffered a high-grade lat strain. He got a second MRI, which revealed the same unfortunate diagnosis.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The latest word coming out of camp is that Gil will miss at least three months. That is quite the blow to somebody who played a big role for this team last season.

4.) JT Brubaker

JT Brubaker is another player whose health is in question. He exited a game two weeks ago after he was hit with a comebacker off the mound. According to Bryan Hoch, the pitcher fractured three ribs, which will set him back quite a bit.

Ad

5.) Tyler Matzek

Tyler Matzek is currently dealing with an oblique issue that has cast doubt on his Opening Day status. Being two years removed from Tommy John surgery, the Yankees do not want to force their hand with him and his health.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback