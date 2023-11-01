6 best Halloween costumes that channel Olivia Dunne's signature looks with precision

Even though Halloween has passed, the celebrations are still going strong. People across the internet are posting their pictures dressed up as various characters, mostly scary. However, there are some people who chose to dress as their favorite athletes instead of wearing the usual ghost outfits.

Many people, including children, wore the LSU Tigers’ uniform and dressed up as famous gymnast Olivia Dunne. The 21-year-old athlete even shared her favorite picks on her Instagram story.

Olivia Dunne is a popular name in gymnastics and on social media. The 21-year-old is a well-known LSU athlete who often stays in the limelight with her social media presence. Dunne is also famous among MLB fans because of her boyfriend Paul Skenes, a promising young pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Olivia is also the highest-valued NCAA women’s athlete.

That said, here is a look at who all went trick or treating as Olivia Dunne.

Top Olivia Dunne Halloween outfits

#6

A couple dressed up as an LSU Tigers duo. The woman wore Olivia Dunne’s gymnastics uniform, while her husband dressed as an LSU Tigers baseball player. The couple even dressed their baby as a baseball.

Olivia Dunne shared this adorable photo with the caption:

“10/10”

#5

A young digital creator wore Olivia Dunne’s LSU Tigers gymnastics uniform and posed holding a crown in her hand. The young girl created a great lookalike character of Olivia and even put an LSU backdrop while posing for the camera. The 21-year-old athlete shared her admirer’s picture on her Instagram story with the caption:

“Too good”

#4

Two little toddlers dressed up as Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend Paul Skenes for Halloween. While the little boy put a moustache on his face, the girl wore a wig to recreate the gymnast’s look. Olivia Dunne shared their picture on her Instagram story with the caption:

“holy cuteness”

#3

Another little girl dressed up as the highest-valued NCAA women’s athlete. She even posed Olivia Dunne’s finisher pose in front of the camera. Olivia Dunne was so impressed with her style that she shared this picture in her story with the caption:

“put her on the roster!”

#2

Olivia shared another girl's Halloween picture on her Instagram story with the caption:

“love love love!”

#1

Two little girls recreated a picture of Olivia Dunne and Elena Arenas dressed in LSU Tigers uniforms. Olivia found the Halloween picture so cute that she shared the original photo of the two gymnasts along with the picture of the little girls on her Instagram story with the caption:

“@elena arenas01 mini us!"

