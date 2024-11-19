6 Diamondbacks who are now free agents ft. Christian Walker, Joc Pederson

The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a year where they improved their win total by five from 2023. However, unlike in 2023, the club missed the postseason this past season.
While an improved win total is great, that means nothing when the club is sitting at home in October. Now, they have a handful of free agents that could certainly affect how they come out next season.
Today, we take a look at who Arizona is in danger of losing this winter.
6 Diamondbacks who are free agents
#1. Christian Walker
Christian Walker is the biggest name on this list. He just recently won his third consecutive Gold Glove Award and will be an intriguing option for teams looking to bring in a first baseman.
In 2024, he played in 130 games, hitting .251/.335/.468 with 26 home runs and 84 runs batted in. Some teams he is currently tied to include the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles.
#2. Joc Pederson
Joc Pederson is coming off a solid season for the Diamondbacks. In 132 games, he hit .275/.393/.515 with 23 home runs and 64 runs batted in. He declined his option following the end of the season, making him another intriguing free agent.
#3. Josh Bell
Josh Bell will be another option at first base for clubs looking this winter. The veteran slugger joins Walker and could be an excellent option for teams not looking to break the bank.
Some insiders believe a reunion with the Washington Nationals would make great sense here. They come into the offseason in need of a first baseman and he could be obtained on a shorter contract.
#4. Randal Grichuk
Randal Grichuk is another player who declined their option with the Diamondbacks following the end of the season. He is leaving $6 million on the table and will bet on himself in free agency over the next few months.
#5. Paul Sewald
Paul Sewald is hitting the open market as a relief pitcher with closing experience. He is searching to secure a closer role this winter with a club, something that was taken away by him with the Diamondbacks in August.
#6. Scott McGough
Scott McGough is another relief pitcher entering the market this season. He struggled at times this past season, holding a 7.44 ERA across 26 appearances. McGough will be looking to bounce back in 2025 with another club.