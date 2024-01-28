6 moments that highlight Alex Rodriguez's endless quest for new adventure

Alex Rodriguez is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced the MLB. However, the iconic shortstop doesn't seem to limit his life purely to baseball.

Rodriguez hung up his gloves at the end of the 2016 season, but he's continued to remain in the limelight after retirement. Here's a look at some of the moments when the three-time MVP highlighted his desire for adventure.

6 times Alex Rodriguez flaunted his adventurous side

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, Game Two

#1. Alex Rodriguez's Winter Basketball Challenge

Rodriguez took to Instagram earlier this month to show himself shooting on an outdoor basketball hoop while the temperature in Minnesota dropped to -5°C. In the video clip, the World Series winner explains that he is not allowed to go inside until he scores a basket.

Rodriguez, who is also the co-owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, struggled with some of his free throws before eventually scoring one and rushing back inside his house.

#2. Rodriguez suits up for his analyst role at FOX

On Nov. 6, 2023, Rodriguez took to Instagram and revealed the effort he puts into preparing for his role as an analyst on FOX. Since it was time for the crunch MLB postseason, A-Rod showed his followers the trial process along with the steps on how to style 17 suits in a day.

Rodriguez also credited Victoria Trilling and her team for assisting the FOX team in helping them organize their suits for the playoff tournament.

#3. Rodriguez drives an old buggy in the Dominican Republic

On Jan. 7 this year, Alex Rodriguez posted a video clip to his Instagram page driving around the Dominican Republic in an old blue buggy. The MLB legend was accompanied by his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, in the vehicle as they drove through a picturesque area.

Rodriguez's parents, Víctor Manuel Rodríguez Marcano and Lourdes Nelly Navarro Melo, arrived in the US as immigrants from San Juan, Dominican Republic.

#4. Rodriguez's Guitar Hero commercial with Kobe Bryant, Tony Hawk, and Michael Phelps

In 2008, Rodriguez starred in a Guitar Hero ad alongside NBA legend Kobe Bryant, iconic Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and pro skateboarder Tony Hawk. The athletes were dressed in pink Oxford shirts, shorts and socks while having a gala time rocking to the tune of "Old Time Rock and Roll" in the video.

The ad shows Bryant signing, while Rodriguez and Phelps are on the guitar and Hawk is on the drums.

#5. Rodriguez enjoys a swim whenever he can

On June 23, 2023, Alex Rodriguez shared a video of himself diving from a ramp into the water. The 14-time All-Star appeared to take a little swim before posing in front of a stunning setting.

#6. Rodriguez rides a jetski on holiday in Italy

Alex Rodriguez tends to make the most of his holidays. On June 15, 2022, the MLB legend took to Instagram to upload a video clip of himself riding a jetski while vacationing in Italy.

Rodriguez also had his elder daughter Natasha behind him on the jetski as the duo rode off for an adventure.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.