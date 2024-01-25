6 moments showcasing Josh Hader and his wife Maria as best dressed couple in MLB town

Josh Hader and his wife Maria recently made waves by arriving in style for their latest introductory press conference. This is not the first time they've been recognized for their exceptional fashion sense, nor will it be the last. They've done it several times over the years.

When Josh Hader and his wife Maria showed their ultimate style

6) Halloween 2023

The Hader family celebrated Halloween with some style in 2023. The duo and their young son were dressed in stunning outfits. The relief pitcher was a bear for the occasion, while his wife was dressed as royalty with a beautiful blue hat. To cap it all off, their son was a character from a popular children's book!

5) All-Star Weekend 2023

MLB All-Star Weekend is when the best of the best shows up. The Hader family, appearing as an All-Star for the San Diego Padres, delighted fans with their matching outfits that had Hader in sunglasses and a nice suit jacket.

4) One year ago

A year ago, Maria Hader posted a beautiful photo shoot with her family of three. The style here was immaculate, as it featured a bright white suit for her and a brown pinstriped accompaniment for the pitcher. Their son had an off-white shirt on to complete the picture.

3) In Florida

At a celebration for some of their family members, Maria and Josh Hader did not disappoint. Maria showed up in a lime green dress that undoubtedly stole the show, while Josh was in a tuxedo with a gold chain and sunglasses.

2) In Denver

Back when the closer was a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, Hader dressed up in a brown pinstripe suit with a stellar hat. Maria wore a white romper that paired perfectly with her dark hair and jewelry.

1) 2019 All-Star Weekend

Once again, the Haders took All-Star Weekend as a chance to flex their stylistic flair. Maria wore a stunning white dress with no shoulders, while her husband donned a dark suit to complement his wife perfectly.

