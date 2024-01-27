6 times Alex Rodriguez shared game-changing wellness tips

While Alex Rodriguez is widely known around the world as a MLB legend mostly for his time with the New York Yankees, he has always been a vibrant personality who has captured the attention of the public through the years.

The former MLB slugger has shared various wellness tips relating to various aspects of life. Here's a look at six game-changing tips he has shared with his audiences over the past year.

Alex Rodriguez's game-changing tips in 2023

#6 Investment in real estate

At an event organized by Boys & Girls Club of America in July last year, Rodriguez shared a touching story of how his family would struggle to make rent every month.

Hence, he invested his first paycheck on real estate and advised all young people in the audience to do the same.

#5 Advise to young pitchers

Reacting to a young pitcher's video on Instagram, the three-time AL MVP advised young pitchers not to focus on velocity at a young age. He says that the mechanics of pitching are much more important at a young age, and if that's good, the velocity will come with time.

#4 How to preserve a baseball glove

In a video on Instagram in September, Alex Rodriguez showed off his favorite glove from his playing days and showed how to preserve it.

He revealed that he wore the glove for four years during his time with the Texas Rangers and won two Golden Glove awards with it. His secret is to cover the glove with shaving cream after the game and put it in the freezer until it's time for the next game.

#3 Tips for young entrepreneurs in a meeting

Alex Rodriguez shared some tips for young entreprenuers going into meetings, something he shared on Instagram in the winter last year.

Here's what he had to say: prepare, always be on time, never have your phone out, take thorough notes, and always follow up, that is key.

#2 Overcoming the stigma of mental health

In December last year, Rodriguez shared an anecdote about the stigma surrounding mental health.

He said that during his time with the Yankees, they had a psychologist who no one went to see, but when the same psychologist was introduced as a performance coach, everyone was willing to meet him.

He outlined how a coach for mental issues is important for everyone from all walks of life.

#1 What separates good coaches from great ones

In a recent video, Alex Rodriguez said that one of the most common problems with coaches and parents is that they over-talk and over coach.

He preached the power of silence and how it is one of the greatest tools of leadership, meaning less is more. Two common traits he sees among all great coaches is that they are positive and that their coaching is very intentional and selective.

