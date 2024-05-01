7 MLB players whose children made a career in sports ft. Matt Holliday, Pat Mahomes & more

When it comes to MLB players, the old adage that the apple never falls far from the tree often rings true. As athleticism is often a genetic trait, it is not difficult to see why some MLB players go on to see their children make a name for themselves in pro sports.

Let's look at some former MLB players whose children forged successful sports careers of their own.

7 MLB players with pro-athlete children

#1, Matt Holliday

In 2004, outfielder Matt Holliday made his MLB debut for the Colorado Rockies, hitting .290 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs to finish fifth in Rookie of the Year voting. At the time, Holliday had his one-year-old son Jackson in tow.

Few could have believed that six years after Matt retired in 2018 with a World Series, a batting title, and four Silver Sluggers, his son Jackson would ascend to MLB. However, in April 2024, Jackson Holliday was called up the Baltimore Orioles, and became the first member of the team since Cal Ripken Sr. to wear number 7, which was also his father's jersey number.

"Almost 20 years to the day after his father made his big league debut, Jackson Holliday has been called up to The Show:" - MLB Pipeline

#2, Fernando Tatis

In April 1999, St. Louis Cardinals slugger Fernando Tatis became the first player ever to hit two grand slams in one inning. At the time, Tatis was the father of four-month-old Fernando Jr.

"Fernando Tatis hits his second grand slam of the inning, April 23, 1999." - Baseball in Pics

In 2019, Tatis Jr. made his MLB debut for the San Diego Padres. After winning a Silver Slugger in the shortened season of 2020, the Friars inked Fernando Tatis Jr. to a massive 14-year deal worth $340 million. Having won a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove before his 25th birthday, Tatis Jr. remains one of MLB's most electric players today.

#3, Patrick Mahomes

Pitcher Pat Mahomes is unique in this list insofar as his son did not seek out an MLB career, but rather one as an NFL quarterback. Born in 1970, Pat Mahomes made his debut for the 1992 Minnesota Twins. Three years later, Mahomes' wife, Randi, gave birth to their first son, Patrick.

""You different" Patrick Mahomes and his dad shared a moment after winning the Super Bowl" - Bleacher Report

The 6-foot-2 younger Mahomes excelled at all sports from an early age. Although Mahomes was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the seventh round of the 2014 draft, he eventually decided to pursue football. In his role as the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes has led his club to three Super Bowl victories, being named MVP in all three.

#4, Tony Gwynn

During the 1980s and 1990s, outfielder Tony Gwynn was regarded as one of the top hitters in all of baseball. A 2007 Hall of Fame inductee, Gwynn led MLB in hits seven times in twenty seasons and won the batting title on eight separate occasions.

Gwynn's son, Tony Jr., played in MLB from 2006 until 2014 but never came close to reaching the same level as his father. For the younger Gwynn, his best season came with the 2009 Padres, when he hit .270/.350/.344 with 2 home runs and 21 RBIs.

#5, Vladimir Guerrero

When Dominican outfielder Vladimir Guerrero was playing for the now-defunct Montreal Expos in 1999, he and his wife welcomed their son Vladimir in Montreal. Guerrero Sr. would go on to win the 2004 MVP Award as a member of the Angels.

"Earlier tonight, we welcomed Vladimir Guerrero Sr. to throw out the honorary first pitch!" - Los Angeles Angels

After spending his youth in the Dominican Republic, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed with the Blue Jays as a 16-year-old in 2015 for $3.9 million. Today, Guerrero Jr. is regarded as one of the league's premier sluggers, having crushed a league-best 48 home runs in 2021, as well as winning the Home Run Derby in 2023.

#6, Sandy Alomar

Another family intertwined with Canadian baseball is the Alomars. Second baseman Sandy Alomar Sr. made his debut in 1964, and in 1970, led MLB in games and plate appearances. Alomar's son, Roberto, made his MLB debut in 1988 and joined the Toronto Blue Jays soon thereafter.

An integral part of the Jays' back-to-back World Series wins in 1992 and 1993, Over the next five years, Blue Jays fans fell in love with Roberto Alomar, who won an AL-record 10 Gold Gloves as a second baseman, and his .307 batting average remains a Blue Jays franchise record.

Moreover, Sandy Alomar Jr., a 6-foot-5 catcher, also had an esteemed MLB career, which included six All-Star nods and the 1990 AL Rookie of the Year Award.

"Hammering Hank with Sandy Alomar Sr/Jr and Robbie" - Baseball History Nut

#7, Mel Stottlemyre

Right-handed pitcher Mel Stottlemyre made his MLB debut for the 1964 New York Yankees. The following season, Stottlemyre went 20-9, posting a 2.63 ERA, leading the league in innings pitched, batters faced, and complete games with a jaw-dropping 18 that year.

During his outstanding 1965 season, Mel Stottlemyre's son, Todd, was born. Also a pitcher, Todd Stottlemyre would win the 1992 and 1993 World Series in Toronto before announcing his retirement in 2002.

