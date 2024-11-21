8 Red Sox who are now free agents ft. Tyler O'Neill, Danny Jansen

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a disappointing season, finishing 81-81 after briefly threatening to claim a wild card spot during the middle portion of the campaign. They will have a fresh start with new players next year. There will also be some who will leave and won't come back, starting with a crop of players who are now free agents.

The team has eight players in free agency. Some are more impactful than others, but all will either need to be re-signed or replaced on the 2025 roster.

All Red Sox free agents heading into 2025

8) RHP Luis García

Luis Garcia is a free agent (Imagn)

Despite a 5-1 record, Luis Garcia struggled in 2024 with a 4.88 ERA and -0.3 bWAR between the Red Sox and LA Angels. Now, he's a free agent who could leave Boston.

7) C Danny Jansen

Danny Jansen is a free agent (Imagn)

Danny Jansen didn't have a terrific season with the Red Sox, but he is a valuable depth piece behind the plate. The Sox could be in the market for a new backup catcher if they don't bring him back.

6) RHP Kenley Jansen

Kenley Jansen may leave Boston (Imagn)

The Boston Red Sox will need a new closer as Kenley Jansen is now a free agent. He posted a 3.29 ERA and 27 saves in 54 outings last year at the back end of their bullpen.

5) RHP Chris Martin

Chris Martin is available (Imagn)

Chris Martin is yet another reliever that the Red Sox could lose to another team. The veteran was solid in 2024, as he went 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA and two saves in 45 outings.

4) OF Tyler O'Neill

Tyler O'Neill is a free agent (Imagn)

Tyler O'Neill might be the best player the Red Sox could potentially lose. His right-handed bat played well in Fenway, hitting 31 home runs with 64 RBIs. The team doesn't have a lot of right-handed power hitters, so O'Neill might be important to bring back.

3) RHP Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta is entering free agency (Imagn)

Nick Pivetta may be one of the bigger losses the Red Sox may endure in free agency. His 6-12 record in 2024 is far from exceptional, but he posted a solid 4.12 ERA and recorded 172 strikeouts in 145.2 innings pitched.

2) RHP Lucas Sims

Lucas Sims is a free agent now (Imagn)

Lucas Sims didn't pitch particularly well last year. He appeared in 58 games, recorded one save and had a 4.40 ERA in 49.1 innings. He also had 49 strikeouts, but either way, he was a contributor that is now potentially headed elsewhere.

1) RHP Naoyuki Uwasawa

Naoyuki Uwasawa is a free agent now (Imagn)

As evidenced by the list above, the Red Sox will need pitchers in free agency. Their pitching was a weak point last season, and they are losing quite a few to free agency. Among them is right-hander Naoyuki Uwasawa, who only appeared in two games and posted a 2.25 ERA.

