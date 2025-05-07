$800M-worth NBA legend appreciates Alex Rodriguez participation in 2025 LA conference

Former MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez and NBA legend Magic Johnson appeared together at the 2025 Milken Institute Global Conference, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The 28th annual gathering welcomed over 1,000 speakers and 5,000 attendees from around the world, including investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. Both Johnson and Rodriguez, beyond their stellar sports careers, have built successful business empires.

On Tuesday, Johnson shared several photos from the event featuring Rodriguez, captioning:

“I had such a great time today on stage with Hall of Famer and Entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez and Bloomberg Correspondent Jason Kelly at the 2025 Milken Institute Global Conference! Our conversation today was enlightening and inspiring. Alex and I were both able to share keys to our success like the importance of mentors and partnering with the right people.”

“For me partners like Howard Schultz, Peter Guber, Mark Walter, Todd Boehly, Josh Harris, Michele Kang, Jim Reynolds, and Eric Holoman just to name a few, helped me throughout my career. Thank you to my great friend Michael Milken and the entire Milken Institue for having me today!”

Magic Johnson’s estimated net worth is a whopping $800 million. During his NBA career, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championship titles and earning NBA Finals MVP honors three times.

Johnson’s business ventures include Magic Johnson Enterprises, which focuses on investing in urban markets and bringing high-quality products and services to multicultural communities.

Alex Rodriguez expresses gratitude for his business mentor Magic Johnson

Alex Rodriguez shared several glimpses of his time at the 2025 Milken Institute Global Conference, including photos of him standing alongside Magic Johnson. Expressing his admiration for Johnson, Rodriguez wrote:

“A full circle moment stepping on stage with my hero and mentor @magicjohnson. More than 25 years ago, I asked for a 30 minute meeting with Magic. 3 hours and 9 pages of notes later, I soaked up every piece of business advice he gave me.”

“Because of him, I’m able to be on stages like this one at @milkeninstitute. He has paved the way for athletes to see themselves as business leaders and in ownership positions. I’m forever grateful for his mentorship and support and promise to pay it forward!”

Rodriguez had an accomplished baseball career with teams such as the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners. His business ventures include A-Rod Corp, which he founded in 1996 and has since invested in sectors such as real estate and the entertainment industry.

