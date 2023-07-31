A.J. Pollock Trade: Giants acquire Mariners slugger and prospect Mark Mathias in exchange for a player to be named later

The San Francisco Giants have joined in on the MLB Trade Deadline frenzy by landing veteran outfielder A.J. Pollock and utilityman Mark Mathias from the Seattle Mariners. While this is a relatively low-key move for the Giants, it could indicate how the club will approach Tuesday's trade deadline.

In exchange for A.J. Pollock and Mark Mathias, the Seattle Mariners received a player to be named later. Essentially, this is a deal to help Seattle move on from the two veteran players and their salaries without fully hashing out the details of the trade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The #SFGiants are reportedly set to acquire A.J. Pollock and Mark Mathias from the #Mariners. Here's what San Francisco has to offer in terms of prospects:" - @MLBPipeline

Pollock is no longer the All-Star caliber player he was earlier in his career. He has been a solid bat against left-handed pitching throughout his career. While this has not been the case this season, his long track record of success against lefties could benefit the San Francisco Giants, who have struggled mightily this year.

The other player headed to the San Francisco Giants is Mark Mathias. The 28-year-old utilityman did not appear in a game for the Mariners and has struggled to find a consistent home in the MLB. Mathias has appeared in a total of 68 in the MLB, playing games for the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mike Curto @CurtoWorld Mark Mathias just flew four hours to Houston with the Rainiers, landed, found out he was traded, said goodbye to everyone at the baggage claim, and disappeared.

"Mark Mathias just flew four hours to Houston with the Rainiers, landed, found out he was traded, said goodbye to everyone at the baggage claim, and disappeared." - @CurtoWorld

The trade of A.J. Pollock and Mark Mathias is the latest in the Seattle Mariners sell-off

After clinching a playoff berth for the first time in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners entered the 2023 campaign as a favorite in the American League to battle for the World Series. Unfortunately for the team and its fans, this has not been the case.

The Mariners currently sit fourth in the American League West, and it appears that the front office has committed to selling some of their veterans before Tuesday's trade deadline.

ESPN @espn Breaking: The Arizona Diamondbacks are finalizing a trade to acquire closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners, sources tell @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/lxMRtmCbz6

"Breaking: The Arizona Diamondbacks are finalizing a trade to acquire closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners, sources tell @JeffPassan." - @espn

On Monday evening, the Seattle Mariners set veteran closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Dominic Canzone, Josh Rojas, and Ryan Bliss. Look for Seattle to continue making moves before the trade deadline passes.