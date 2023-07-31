Paul Sewald Trade: Diamondbacks acquire closer from Mariners in exchange for Dominic Canzone, Josh Rojas and Ryan Bliss

The Arizona Diamondbacks have entered the trade market, landing closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners Monday evening. The D-Backs have been one of the most exciting teams all season, and now they have only grown stronger by landing the veteran relief pitcher.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Diamondbacks IF Josh Rojas, OF/1B Dominic Canzone and IF Ryan Bliss going to Mariners for reliever Paul Sewald, source tells @TheAthletic. First with deal: @nickpiecoro

It's been a disappointing 2023 campaign for the Seattle Mariners, especially considering that they snapped their 21-year playoff drought last season. At 54-51, the Mariners are 5.5 games behind the Texas Rangers for the division lead. That being said, the trade of Paul Sewald could be an indication of the team's confidence in reaching the playoffs this season.

In return for Sewald, the Seattle Mariners landed a trio of players, Dominic Canzone (25 years old), Josh Rojas (29 years old), and Ryan Bliss (23 years old). While Sewald has one more year of arbitration eligibility, it's clear that the 33-year-old closer was not a part of the club's future plans.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand The Dbacks are acquiring closer Paul Sewald from the Mariners, per source. 3B Josh Rojas, OF/1B Dominic Canzone (Arizona's No. 19 prospect per @MLBPipeline) and SS/2B Ryan Bliss (No. 29) heading back to Seattle. @nickpiecoro and @JeffPassan were on it.

The Arizona Diamondbacks were in need of a bona fide closer, and have now addressed that weakness. Sewald has emerged as one of the top closers in baseball, posting a 3-1 record with a 2.93 ERA, 60 strikeouts, and 21 saves through 43.0 innings so far this season with the Mariners.

Arizona remains in the hunt to reach the postseason for the first time since 2017, and the acquisition of Sewald will do just that. At 56-50, the Diamondbacks sit only 4.0 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. This may not be the last deal for Arizona, as the club will likely continue their push for the postseason.

The Paul Sewald trade may not be the final move for the Seattle Mariners as they are reportedly looking to trade away some veterans

Sewald may be the first of several Seattle Mariners veterans that could find themselves in a new uniform before Tuesday's trade deadline. According to multiple reports, the club is opening to trading away veteran sluggers Teoscar Hernandez and Ty France.

"Mariners Willing To Listen To Trade Offers On Ty France, Teoscar Hernández" - @mlbtraderumors