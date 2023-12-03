Cody Bellinger's fiancée Chase swaps heels for MVP partner's brown boots to cap off fun-filled party night

Cody Bellinger's fiancee, Chase Carter, enjoyed a thrilling night out. The duo were out partying as Carter was with friends as seen on her Instagram stories from the evening. The iconic duo ended the night together but with one interesting caveat: they had swapped shoes.

Naturally, a woman's shoes to look good in and to wear with a dress are not exactly the most comfortable. By the end of a long night, Carter's feet were presumably sore and hurting. Former MVP Bellinger became her most valuable partner by swapping.

Cody Bellinger and his partner swapped shoes at the end of an evening (Image via lilbabycheezus/Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Her heels were traded for an undoubtedly comfortable pair of shoes that the former Chicago Cubs star was wearing. Naturally, she had to post to Instagram to share the hilarious occasion and show off how her fiancee came to the rescue.

Cody Bellinger and fiancee ready for next step

Things could soon change significantly for both Chase Carter and Cody Bellinger. The free agent outfielder, who can also play first base, is among the most coveted free agents this year.

Cody Bellinger is set to cash in during free agency this year

He turned in a wonderful season for the Chicago Cubs, buffing up his market value before becoming a free agent once again. He hit over .300 and had terrific defense in center field.

That has piqued the interest of a lot of teams, including the New York Yankees. Bellinger's left-handed swing would fit right at home in Yankee Stadium, and they desperately need an outfielder. They reportedly have some concerns, but the connection is there.

Regardless, industry experts project a free agent contract north of $200 million. It's far better than what he got from the Cubs last offseason. He bet on himself before entering free agency again and it paid off, as he's going to be rewarded handsomely for the production he had in 2023.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.