MLB Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top 10 first basemen still available on the market feat. Cody Bellinger, Joey Votto

The free agent market in the MLB is not all that strong, with some players mainly playing other positions and others being aged veterans. Nevertheless, it is an important position, so a lot of teams may be active in this market. Here are the best remaining players.

Best free agent first basemen

10) Eric Hosmer

Eric Hosmer is well past his prime, but he could be a veteran leader for a team in need of that and left-handed hitting. He would almost certainly be a platoon player, but teams wouldn't be looking for more with him.

9) Hunter Dozier

Hunter Dozier has not been a great performer this season. Nevertheless, he's a little younger than a lot of his counterparts and does have a couple of solid seasons under his belt.

8) Joey Gallo

Joey Gallo is a good defender at the corner outfield spots, but he can also play first base. It's becoming clear that he won't be recapturing his former All-Star form, but he can be a home run hitter platoon player for a team in need.

7) Justin Turner

Justin Turner could play first base

Justin Turner may be making a move to the less-demanding defensive position of first base, which he experimented with. There are certainly worse options on the market than the veteran who hit for a 114 wRC+ with the Boston Red Sox.

6) Joey Votto

Joey Votto's best days are behind him. He's not the same hitter or fielder he once was. He is also on the verge of retirement. Nevertheless, he can be a valuable clubhouse presence for a team in need of veteran leadership. It's unlikely he plays anywhere aside from with the Cincinnati Reds, though.

5) Donovan Solano

Donovan Solano is an above average hitter who can play a multitude of positions, as he displayed with the San Francisco Giants. His ability to play first makes him a tantalizing option.

4) Josh Bell

Josh Bell started out the season hot before fizzling out. Nevertheless, in a weaker free agent market, he could be an impact player. He still ended the season an above average hitter at 105 wRC+, so the right situation could unlock him.

3) Jeimer Candelario

Jeimer Candelario is a third baseman, but he can technically play first base. He spent a little bit of time there with the Washington Nationals, and he could be moved there depending on a team's need. His offensive game is why he'd be signed, as he's a good hitter.

2) Rhys Hoskins

Given that Bryce Harper is now the first baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies, a re-sign in Philly is very unlikely for Rhys Hoskins. That's a shame, because he was a pretty good player for them. In a relatively weak first base market, he could be an underrated signing.

1) Cody Bellinger

The odds are, if a team is signing Cody Bellinger, it's not so that he can play first base. The Chicago Cubs outfielder is one of the best outfielders on the market, so a team that signs him is likely going to do so with that in mind. With that said, he does play first base some. In fact, he spent over 400 innings there last year, so he can play.

