All-Star Justin Verlander chastised Robinson Cano in 2018 for providing an unreasonable explanation for the latter's failed drug test.

Four years ago in May, All-Star Robinson Cano was banned for 80 games by the MLB after testing positive for furosemide. After hearing the breaking news, Justin Verlander anticipated that Cano would surely come up with an irrational excuse to cover up his crime.

Verlander turned to Twitter and responded with a retort, writing:

"Aaaand excuse coming in 3..... 2...... 1......"

Justin Verlander @JustinVerlander Aaaand excuse coming in 3..... 2...... 1...... Aaaand excuse coming in 3..... 2...... 1......

Cano later issued a statement stating that furosemide was prescribed to him by a licensed doctor and said it is used to treat various medical conditions in the United States and the Dominican Republic.

Here is Robinson Cano's personal statement, which he released after the embarrassing news hit the press:

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell Cano said he legitimately was given drug he tested positive for, which is to help people with heart, kidney and stroke issues. Cano said he legitimately was given drug he tested positive for, which is to help people with heart, kidney and stroke issues. https://t.co/M2W29FjIZf

"Cano said he legitimately was given drug he tested positive for, which is to help people with heart, kidney and stroke issues." - Darren Rovell

In 2021, Cano was suspended once again for the entire season (162 games) for using performance-enhancing drugs.

Justin Verlander supported former teammate Jhonny Peralta during his 50-game suspension

St Louis Cardinals Photo Day

Justin Verlander supported his former Detroit Tigers teammate Jhonny Peralta during his 50-game ban for his role in the Biogenesis controversy in 2013. It was appalling to see two contrasting reactions from Justin Verlander.

Speaking about how Peralta owned up to his mistake, Justin explained:

“Everybody makes mistakes. He’s my brother. We fight and bleed and sweat together on the baseball field. If my brother makes a mistake, especially if he owns up to it and serves his time, I don’t see how you can hold a grudge or anything like that. “It’s one thing to step up and be a man and own up to his mistake.”

In August 2013, Jhonny made a comeback in MLB and played for the Tigers against the Marlins. In 2014, Peralta signed a $53 million contract with the Cardinals and played with them until 2017.

Poll : 0 votes