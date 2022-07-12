"He was given plenty of chances and didn’t produce at all" "He just couldn’t figure his s*** out" - Robinson Canó roasted by New York Mets fans despite claims of leaving the team on good terms

For a player of his caliber, Robinson Canó's tenure with the New York Mets was underwhelming, and fans won't let him forget it. After being traded to the Mets by the Seattle Mariners, fans in New York hoped he would revitalize his Hall of Fame caliber career. This is not what happened.
Canó was plagued with injuries during his years with the Mets. When he was healthy, he did not look like himself. This led to him being released by the team. Canó is now playing against his old team as the newest member of the Atlanta Braves.
Canó was asked if he felt he was given a fair shot with the Mets. His answer was posted to Twitter by SNYtv.
Canó said there are no hard feelings after his release, but that did little to stop the Mets fans from roasting him.
His production was not at the level the team felt it needed to be at, so he was released. This seems straightforward, so most of the anger likely comes from the amount the team is paying him. The New York Mets will be paying Canó $48 million over the next two years not to play for them.
The New York Mets fanbase does not forgive easily, not even a player of Canó's caliber.
New York Mets fans ridicule Robinson Canó after he joins the Atlanta Braves
The fact that the future Hall of Famer went to the biggest rival the New York Mets have in the National League East does not sit well with them. This was not Canó's choice. He was traded to Atlanta by the San Diego Padres.
These circumstances did little to sway the Mets fanbase, who continued to take shots at him for his failings, on and off the field.
Some believe that Robinson Canó is fortunate to be in the situation after the rollercoaster his career has been the last few years.
Robinson Canó played 168 games across three seasons with the Mets, so fans feel he certainly had time to prove himself.
The MLB is a business. At the end of the day, all parties will do what they feel makes the most business sense. The New York Mets took on Cano's massive contract and are still paying for it even now that he is off the team.
Don't expect a hero's welcome for Canó if he ever travels to Citi Field to take on the Mets, especially if he is wearing an Atlanta Braves uniform.