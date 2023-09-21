Michael King records the most strikeouts by a New York Yankees pitcher this season with 13 against the Toronto Blue Jays. With his success as a starter during the last several months of this season, Michael King aimed to provide the Yankees "flexibility" for the future.

King's first five outings in the rotation were promising, but on Wednesday night, in a 6-1 defeat to the Blue Jays in the Bronx, he upped his game, striking out 13 over seven innings of one-run ball. King is throwing in hopes of earning a position in the rotation for 2024.

In light of the Yankees' series loss, manager Aaron Boone regretted not using Michael King's "special performance":

“I think he’s staking a pretty good claim for [a rotation spot]. “It was a pretty special performance by him. Unfortunately we couldn’t mount anything.”

The Yankees (76-76) dropped their third consecutive game despite King's great start, moving closer to being formally eliminated from the AL wild-card chase.

Michael King's baseball career

King attended Boston College and played baseball for the Boston College Eagles after graduating from Bishop Hendricken in 2013. King was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 12th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Following the 2017 campaign, the Marlins sent Caleb Smith and Garrett Cooper to the Yankees along with King's international signing bonus money. He started the 2018 campaign with the Class A-Advanced Tampa Tarpons of the Florida State League. He was then given a non-roster invite by the Yankees to participate in spring training in 2019.

King started the Yankees' 2022 season in the bullpen. On April 14, he recorded his first save in the major leagues.