New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is sitting at the helm of a team in disrepair. Reeling after the loss of their superstar, sliding down the standings, and looking for answers, the team's skipper may have put his foot in his mouth at precisely the wrong time.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with popular Yankees media outlet Jomboy Media, Boone admitted that his team has had a rough go lately. However, his prescription could definetly have been phrased better.

According to Aaron Boone, he needs to "avoid being emotional" like the fans. According to the former player, emotion is a distracting factor that takes away from the performance of execution.

"Aaron Boone says being emotional like the fans won't help the Yankees" - Talkin' Baseball

It did not take long for New York Yankees fans to call out Boone's words. The most emotional fanbase in baseball took direct aim at what they believe to be a dig against them.

Worldwide.ny @Worldwideny1 @TalkinYanks We simply became to soft as a team and it starts with Boone sorry to say but it's true..it can't always be its alright we get them next time thing being said @TalkinYanks We simply became to soft as a team and it starts with Boone sorry to say but it's true..it can't always be its alright we get them next time thing being said

Fans also noticed that there was a hint of irony in Aaron Boone's comments. The 48-year old leads the entire MLB in manager ejections, with four in June already, and a stretch this past May when he was ejected twice in four games.

007 @EzBreezyBonito @TalkinYanks Says the manager that’s been ejected more than any in major league @TalkinYanks Says the manager that’s been ejected more than any in major league

Unfortunate Son @novemberember23 @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone thinks he’s not emotional? Lol he cries at the ump every other game @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone thinks he’s not emotional? Lol he cries at the ump every other game

cmelo @wwenyymelo @TalkinYanks The words of a defeated man @TalkinYanks The words of a defeated man

Since losing Aaron Judge to a broken toe after a highlight-reel catch made against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 4, the Yankees have been reeling. For that season, it is not too difficult for fans to see where Boone might be coming from.

toni @NeatSuhDude @TalkinYanks emotional? These guys have been talking about how the players “feel” in their at bats and their pitching rotation for the last few months and now the fans are emotional? Cashman boasting about this team being championship caliber to get us riled up to watch this team flop? Insane @TalkinYanks emotional? These guys have been talking about how the players “feel” in their at bats and their pitching rotation for the last few months and now the fans are emotional? Cashman boasting about this team being championship caliber to get us riled up to watch this team flop? Insane

M1 @M11173_ @TalkinYanks I hope the Yankees keep losing so this bum get fired @TalkinYanks I hope the Yankees keep losing so this bum get fired

A sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park this past weekend marked the fourth straight series in which the Yankees have failed to win. Moreover, stars like Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton have been invisible since Judge's departure, only adding to the stress being felt by the team and the fanbase.

Aaron Boone's comments speak to a truth about managing

When Boone calls for an end to emotion, he is not talking about the kind of fan passion that fuels the MLB. Rather, the New York Yankees manager is talking about the art of managing correctly, and not letting feeling impact better judgement.

Now with a record of 39-33, the Yankees are third in their division, 10.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. If the Bronx Bombers are able to survive this trying stretch without Aaron Judge, then Aaron Boone will need to ensure he is in top shape to inspire, drive, and strategize with his players to get the job done.

