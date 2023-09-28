Travis Kelce and Aaron Judge once teamed up for a campaign to advertise for an energy drink. Rather than both of them getting on the gridiron, the two met up on a baseball field to take some hacks. After chatting with Judge, Kelce took batting practice and eventually lifted one deep to left field for a home run.

After blasting the pitch over the wall, Kelce said via Fox Sports:

"Man, I ain't caught one like that on the bat for a while, that was fun."

Judge, who knows more about hitting home runs than most people, said:

"Guy's a natural."

Before taking the swing, Kelce displayed a little bit of baseball knowledge. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end used to play baseball, and he said of his stance:

"I like a little open up and then bring it in, you know what I'm saying? I like to see the pitch coming in. Big leg kick? I'm ready to take some hacks, baby!"

He proceeded to launch one, after several non-homers, out of the admittedly small ballpark. Judge didn't take any swings, but he likely would've sent one of his patented 450-foot blasts well over the Tampa Catholic fences.

Ironically, Judge was a multi-sport athlete in high school and was dominant in baseball, basketball and football, so the duo could have done any sport and been successful for this ad.

Travis Kelce almost played baseball

Travis Kelce could end up going down as the greatest tight end in the history of the NFL, but there may be an alternate reality where he's an MLB superstar.

Reggie Sanders, who scouted for the Atlanta Braves from 2002 to 2007, said to TMZ Sports that he scouted Kelce:

"He seemed like a big leaguer on a field of high school players. He looks almost the same size today as he was in high school. I remember writing his report and I comped him to Josh Hamilton."

The tight end is 6-foot-5 and weighs 250 pounds, so he would be one of the most imposing forces in a batter's box. He ultimately pursued football, though.