Aaron Judge compared to Red Sox legend with 3 World Series by insider

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is often compared to Hall of Famer and former Boston Red Sox legend Babe Ruth due to his stellar performance at the plate. Since making his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2016, the team captain has built a remarkable career.

Judge’s 2022 season was particularly historic, as he blasted a career-high 62 home runs, drove in 131 RBIs, and posted a .311 batting average mirroring some of Ruth’s most dominant campaigns.

Recently, YES Network sports analyst Jack Curry drew parallels between Judge and Ruth. Discussing the two legendary outfielders, Curry said:

“Judge is a future Hall of Famer, entertaining us every night. Two weeks ago, I visited the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York… While wearing white gloves, I gripped Babe Ruth's bat.”

“As I held Babe Ruth's bat, I had so many thoughts ping-ponging in my head. Did he use this bat to hit any of his 714 homers? I also reflected on the uncanny statistic that Ruth shared with Judge. Through their first 1,000 games with the Yankees, both hit exactly 321 home runs.”

Earlier this month, Aaron Judge played in his 1,000th major league game and marked the occasion by hitting his sixth home run of the season, bringing his career total to 321. The 33-year-old’s milestone matched that of Babe Ruth, who also had exactly 321 home runs through his first 1,000 games as a Yankee.

Further discussing the Judge–Ruth connection, YES Network analyst Jack Curry said:

“Do you want more Ruth and Judge connections? Judge's career OPS is over 1,000. Only Ruth and a gentleman named Lou Gehrig are ahead of him on the Yankees list. Here's more. Judge once told me he prepared by watching videotape of historic hitters. That included Ruth.”

Babe Ruth had a remarkable MLB career that included winning two All-Star selections, an AL MVP award and 12 titles as American League home run leader. He also won seven World Series championships, winning three with the Boston Red Sox and four with the New York Yankees.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone discusses Aaron Judge as a future Hall of Famer

In the 2025 season, Aaron Judge is off to a solid start, posting a .409 batting average with eight home runs and 28 RBIs in 29 games.

Following Judge's milestone 321st career home run in his 1,000th MLB game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked whether he sees the six-time All-Star outfielder as a Hall of Famer.

Boone responded:

“Yes. I think he’s this generation’s one of the greatest players, and I think it’s a no-brainer.”

The New York Yankees currently hold a 17–12 record this season. They are scheduled to face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday.

