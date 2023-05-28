Aaron Judge knows what Pete Alonso is going through as he chases the desired 60 home run mark. For the New York Yankees slugger, every plate appearence became a high pressure spot for toward the end of last season.

New York Mets first baseman Alonso finds himself in a similar position this year. He is off to a blistering start and has already recorded 20 home runs after only 53 games. His home run against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday puts him on pace for 61 home runs (that's rounding down). That would be just one shy of Judge's historic 62 mark in 2022.

Per a recent article in the New York Post, Judge came out in support of Alonso and views the competition as a good thing for New York.

"It’s good for the game...It would be fun for the city," said Judge

Judge also offered some sound advice for Alonso, who will likley start to feel the pressure as we reach August and September.

"Keep your blinders on. He should stay locked in and as focused as he is...It’s a long season and you have to try not to get distracted," added Judge

The race to 60 is on for Alonso. The Mets slugger leads the MLB charts in home runs with 20. He is three ahead of second-place Jorge Soler of the Miami Marlins and four ahead of Max Muncy of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Pete Alonso is the first player to 20 homers! Pete Alonso is the first player to 20 homers! https://t.co/IFrBjqtBVt

Alonso has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise inconsistent Mets offense. The 28-year-old is slashing .239/.339/.558 on the season and has recorded 46 RBIs and 37 runs.

Alonso's career-high for home runs was 53, which he achieved during his rookie season in 2019. If he continues at this pace, he will shatter his previous record.

Pete Alonso is on course to match Aaron Judge historic 2022 season

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre

Pete Alonso would be wise to listen to Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees captain managed to break the AL single-season home run record despite constant pressure and scrutiny from the media and fans. Judge finished with 62 home runs, 131 RBIs and an incredible 1.111 OPS last year. He was awarded his first ever MVP award after one of the greatest offensive seasons in modern baseball.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Pete Alonso is on a 61 home run pace Pete Alonso is on a 61 home run pace

In 1961, MLB fans were blessed with the Mickey Mantle versus Roger Maris home run battle. In 1998, it was Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire jostling for the home run record. In 2022 and 2023, it looks like it will be the battle of Aaron Judge against Pete Alonso.

