After hitting 62 home runs last season, Aaron Judge did not just set the single-season home run record, the 6-foot-7 New York Yankees outfielder also set the bar for a new generation of super-slugger.

After his historic campaign, Judge was named as the first captain of the Yankees since Derek Jeter. Additionally, the big man inked a massive, nine-year contract that would see him net some $360 million, a deal which made him the highest-paid position player in history.

Needless to say, fans of the New York Yankees believed that divisional dominance was going to be a fact of existence as long as Aaron Judge was around.

On June 4, Judge slammed through an outfield fence after making a highlight-reel catch off of Los Angeles Dodgers star JD Martinez. Although Judge came up with the ball and looked to be alright, it was later confirmed that the Fresno State alumni had broken his big toe on the play.

"AARON JUDGE JUST RAN THROUGH A WALL TO MAKE A CATCH." - Scott Warner

It did not take long for New York Yankees fans to begin ringing the alarm bell. It was no secret how much Judge's league-leading 19 home runs had helped the team to their 19-10 record in the month of May.

In a recent commentary provided to the New York Post, Aaron Judge attempted to calm the fan frenzy by offering an explanation. Unfortunately for fans, Judge could not confirm when he would be back.

The star compared his current ailment to the struggles he experienced after breaking his wrist during the 2018 season. In July of that season, the defending Rookie of the Year Award winner took a pitch in the wrist, causing him to miss three and a half weeks. Drawing parallels between 2018 and 2023, Judge said:

"“I wouldn’t want to give a number and throw anything out there because then it’ll be just like when I broke my wrist in ’18 and if I’m not back in two weeks, then people start asking questions"

With his comments, Aaron Judge showed his helplessness in the face of the onslaught of questions he has been receiving. His reference to the 2018 season also seems to echo an appeal for patience, Judge still ended up hitting 27 home runs and 67 RBIs in 112 games in 2018.

Aaron Judge's absence gives Yankees an opportunity to see where their weaknesses are

Since Judge's departure from the lineup, the Yankees are 2-4 with a pair of series losses to the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox. With Aaron Judge in the lineup, the Yankees score over five runs per game as opposed to just over three without him. While the next few weeks could be a trying time for the Yankees, it may help them determine what exactly the rest of their team is made of.

