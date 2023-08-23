Aaron Judge follows $189,000,000 legacy set by Derek Jeter, becomes second Yankees captain to sign with Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand has proudly added another star to its roster with the introduction of Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees captain and MLB sensation. The new addition to Nike's Jordan family, Judge wasted no time in revealing his personalized Air Jordan 1 Low creation, named "Double Gum."

The sneaker boasts a vibrant bubble gum-inspired color scheme, with lively pink tones harmoniously contrasting bright blues.

Aaron Judge's Nike shoes

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

These Air Jordan 1 Low shoes are exclusively designed for players like Judge and won't be available to the public. Judge's association with Jordan Brand earned him a substantial nine-year, $360 million contract, solidifying his role as the face of the Yankees franchise.

Judge joins the list of many famous MLB players, in the Jordan franchise, including Manny Machado, Mookie Betts, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Notably, Yankees legend Derek Jeter remains a part of the Jordan Brand family in his post-playing career, having been the first baseball player to sign with the brand in 1999.

Derek Jeter and the Jordan Jetter sneaker collections

Derek Jeter, right, and Michael Jordan

The Jordan Jeter line is one of the most iconic baseball footwear collections in history, holding a vintage aura among collectors.

Derek Jeter's journey with footwear began with FILA in the late '90s, but it was Jordan Brand that etched his name into sneaker history.

Becoming the inaugural baseball endorser for Jordan Brand in 1999, Jeter remains the longest-standing signature athlete for the legendary sneaker giant, second only to Michael Jordan himself.

His association lasted until 2014, during which he held the esteemed role of brand ambassador.

A remarkable highlight of his collaboration with the brand is the creation of 12 signature cleats, each unique and symbolic of his special bond with Jordan Brand.

The move by Nike to honor Jeter with the "RE2PECT" campaign was a tribute to his unwavering integrity during an era marred by PED controversies.