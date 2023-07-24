Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge are set to make a combined $72 million this season from the New York Yankees. With over 500 home runs and 1,500 RBIs between their respective careers, some would say the sum is suitable.

However, neither man has had a season to remember. Stanton is only now waking up from one of the worst hitting streaks he has ever come across in his career, while Aaron Judge has been sidelined with a toe inury since the beginning of June.

Needless to say, the 2023 season has not yielded exceptionality from either. However, after the two were spotted accompanying Canadian superstar Drake on to stage at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, some have called them out in a good-natured way.

"Judge and Stanton walking out with Drake tonight (via @Anthony @MSG) - The Short Porch

Drake, a Toronto native who has sold over 170 million records, is considered one of the most successful pop stars of all time. He was at Madison Square Garden on Sunday as part of his It's All a Blur Tour. He was joined on stage by fellow performer 21 Savage.

Eric Hubbs, a well-known commentator at Barstool Sports, reposted the video with his own caption. According to Stubbs, the tandem's appearance with the high-profile singer could only serve to further "curse" them, and add to the struggles both have faced this season.

A 2017 MVP as a member of the Miami Marlins, Stanton is considered one of the best power hitters in the game. In the month of June, Stanton hit just .145, with only ten hits. Although the 33-year old appears to be warming up after six home runs in ten games, he needs to be careful not to re-enter a slump of that kind.

For Aaron Judge, the season has been even more unfortunate. After completing a highlight-reel catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 4, it was revealed that the captain had broken his toe, and may be out for the rest of the season. This was a crushing blow for the New York Yankees, who score just over half as much without the 2022 AL MVP in the lineup.

"In 37 games since Aaron Judge's injury, the Yankees are 15-220." - Statfax

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton at Drake concert show celebrity culture of Yankees

Although neither one has quite put forth an All-Star season, their cache in New York evidently goes very far. Two of the best players in the game to be sure, there is no doubt that Drake appreciated having them. Now, they will need to channel that energy into success.

