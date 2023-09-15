Aaron Judge reflects on donning the iconic pinstripes in Yankees-Red Sox game at Fenway following series win - "You can't beat it"

After a thrilling series against the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge took a moment to reflect on the joy of donning the iconic pistripes. The Yankees emerged victorious, winning the four-game series 3-1, and Judge’s grand slam in the second game of a doubleheader was a highlight of their success.

In his interview, Aaron Judge expressed his appreciation for being a part of the storied Yankees franchise, saying:

Days made for a Yankee [...] you gotta love it, we get the chance to wear the pinstripes every single day and come out here and play in front of a crowd at a Red Sox-Yankees game at Fenway"

How did this win affect Aaron Judge’s Yankees standings in the AL East?

The series win was especially sweet for the Yankees as they drew even with their arch-rivals at the bottom of the AL East. The rivalry between the Yankees and the Red Sox is one of the most intense and historic in all of sports, and winning on the road at Fenway Park carries special significance for the Yankees and their fans.

With the win, the Yankees drew even with the Red Sox at the bottom of the division at 74-73. However, the Yankees fell behind their rivals because the Red Sox won the most games against the Yankees this year.

As the Yankees continue their pursuit of a not-so-sour end to the 2023 MLB season, Aaron Judge’s enthusiasm and leadership remind us of the rich tradition and passion that define the Yankees and their iconic pinstripes. The victory in Boston is a testament of the fierce rivalry and beautiful history of these storied franchises.