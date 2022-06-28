Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha Bracksieck's DUI arrest and name-dropping left New York Yankees slugger distressed during coronavirus quarantine

Aaron Judge has had his fair share of celebrity drama. Popular celebrities getting caught up in scandals is nothing new. But occasionally, the cases include more than just that person.

A related incident in 2020 included Aaron Judge's girlfriend, Samantha Bracksieck. During coronavirus quarantine, while the Yankees camp was in Arizona for spring training, she became involved in a dispute with the police. What made headlines, however, was her efforts to avoid the accusations.

Bracksieck, who is now married to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, had a DUI arrest and her name-dropping made Judge quite upset. The MLB star always managed to keep his relationship under wraps, but this incident was next to impossible to hide.

After getting caught, Bracksieck told police:

“You don’t know who my boyfriend is, this is going to be so bad.”

She added:

“My boyfriend is not in a spot where I should be, like, having this happen. He’s like a public figure. So, like, me being arrested for, like, having two glasses of wine is not OK."

Samantha and Aaron Judge went to the same high school and have been reportedly dating since then.

Aaron Judge with wife, Samantha.

According to Bracksieck’s former professor, Dr. Mark Baldis, she was a studious student in high school and earned undergrad and graduate degrees in exercise science. He said:

“She’s very bright. She’s very down-to-earth. There is no pretense about her at all. She is a really great kid.”

He added that he was surprised to learn she was busted for a DUI and was even more shocked to learn that she mentioned Judge during the arrest, saying:

“Knowing Sam all these years, she is not one to drop his name. She can get nervous. Knowing Sam, she wasn’t trying to get out of anything. I am willing to bet she’s just devastated over it. She’s a really humble kid.”

The professor also shared that Bracksieck never boasted about her relationship with Judge. The two were humble students. At Linden High School, she played on her varsity basketball and soccer teams.

Samantha was arrested on five charges with DUI being one of them.

Additionally, there were rumours that Bracksieck and Judge broke up in 2016, right before the latter made his major league debut. Three years later, when they were reportedly photographed together in 2019 while in London, they apparently rekindled.

Nothing hampered their relationship and they got married in December 2021 in Hawaii.

