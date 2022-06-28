Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck: Complete timeline of their relationship

Samantha and Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees slugger, met in high school and fell in love. Both of them have been successful in keeping their relationship off of social media and out of the spotlight. From going to the same high school to marrying in dreamy Hawaii, here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck: High school sweethearts

Aaron with his wife Samantha. (Source: Aussie Celebs)

Aaron and Samantha were high school sweethearts.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college https://t.co/dCygwTzQF4

"A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college." - Talkin' Yanks

Aaron and Samantha both attended Linden High School, and, following that, Fresno State Universty in California.

February 2020: Judge and Bracksieck received unwanted publicity as a result of Samantha's DUI arrest

In February 2020, Samantha Bracksieck was pulled over by police in Scottsdale, Arizona, for failing to turn on her headlights. Police also found 0.12 blood alcohol content (BAC) on the breathalyzer. The permissible limit in Arizona is 0.08 BAC. To get out of the situation, Samantha allegedly hinted to the police several times that she was Judge's girlfriend.

"Do you know who my boyfriend is?" Bracksieck asked the police.

"This is gonna be bad for me," she added.

"Aaron Judge's GF Told Cops 'Do You Know Who My Boyfriend Is?!', Arrest Vid Shows" - TMZ Sports

Samantha was arrested on five charges, DUI being one of them.

Aaron and Samantha: Engagement speculation in July 2021

Aaron with his wife Samantha in 2021. (Source: FanBuzz)

On social media, reports of Judge's and Bracksieck's alleged engagement started to circulate wildly. It all began with a photo of Judge's girlfriend sporting a sizable ring at a New York Yankees game.

Samantha was featured in the Instagram story of Clint Frazier's girlfriend, Kaylee Gambadoro, with an engagement ring on her finger.

Check out Kaylee's IG Story from 2021:

Aaron Judge's wife, Samatha in 2021 at a Yankees game.

The IG story fueled the engagement rumors.

December 2021: Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck spent quality time on the beach in Hawaii

Before their Hawaiian wedding, Aaron and his bride Samantha spent a day at the beach with friends.

Before being married in Hawaii, Aaron and Samantha spent a day at the beach in high spirits. Samantha was spotted wearing a bikini, and Aaron was in swim trunks.

December 2021: Aaron Judge marries Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron marries his high school sweetheart Samantha in 2021. (Source: Talkin' Yanks Twitter Handle)

Aaron, the New York Yankees slugger, and Samantha Bracksieck, his lifelong love, got married on December 11, 2021. The hush-hush wedding was organized at Montage Kapalua Bay in Maui, Hawaii. Pictures of the pair kissing each other in their wedding attire went viral.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge is a married man!



Congratulations to Aaron and Samantha Aaron Judge is a married man!Congratulations to Aaron and Samantha https://t.co/ZQPnCg1FIk

"Aaron Judge is a married man! Congratulations to Aaron and Samantha." - Talkin' Yanks

It is understandable that Aaron and Samantha are notoriously private about their life together. However, it would be lovely to get more updates about their love story and lifestyle.

Aaron and Samantha, are you listening?

